Economics Live: Tariffs, Trump And Trade - What Next For Central Banks?

Has the climbdown in US-China tariffs saved the global economy from a painful recession? Do the major central banks no longer need to cut interest rates? Get the answers to these questions and more in our live webinar, looking ahead to the June Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England meetings. And of course, we'll look at what it all means for financial markets.

Details

Date: Tues 3 June

Time: 1400 BST/1500 CEST/0900 ET

The webinar will last for 45 minutes, including a Q&A session at the end. Microsoft Teams details will be sent upon registration .



Carsten Brzeski , Global Head of Macro

James Knightley , Chief International Economist

James Smith , Developed Markets Economist

Chris Turner , Global Head of Markets and Regional Head of Research for UK & CEE Rebecca Byrne , Senior Editor

Speakers