Contractual Employee Calls Zepto's Work Culture 'Toxic,' 'Straight-Up Abusive'
According to sources cited by Hindustan Times, the incident concerns a contract worker employed through a third-party vendor, and“no on-roll Zepto employee is directly involved in this incident”.'No Holidays, No HR Support'
The B.Tech graduate alleged that their managers were“straight-up abusive” and that, being a contractual worker, they had no access to HR support or any formal grievance redressal mechanism.
“I was broke, jobless and desperate,” the Redditor explained, stating this was why they accepted the offer. They also admitted to composing the viral post“with the help of ChatGPT”.
The account details gruelling work conditions:“Six days a week, sometimes all seven. 9 AM to 8 PM, occasionally later. No lunch break some days. No holidays. No structure. If someone from the team took a break, it was fine-but if I took one, I'd get a call from a senior asking why I'm not 'committed'.”'Intimidation Was Constant'
The post further alleges physical intimidation by a manager.“One manager literally started making hand gestures as if he was going to slap or punch me, repeatedly. He never hit me, but the intimidation was constant. That feeling of being trapped, of never knowing when the shouting might turn into something physical... that's trauma.”
“I used to freeze at my desk, scared, anxious, and helpless. That's not a job. That's psychological warfare,” the former employee wrote.
The user also recounted their last day at work, claiming HR“showed zero empathy” even after being informed the worker was unwell. They were reportedly told to return the company laptop within an hour despite having a fever.CEO's Comments on Work-Life Balance Resurface
The controversy has resurfaced past criticism of Zepto's CEO, Aadit Palicha, who faced backlash in December last year over remarks seen as dismissive of work-life balance.
“I have nothing against work-life balance. In fact, I recommend it to all our competitors,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, amid another wave of allegations around the company's workplace culture. He later added,“FYI, not my quote - read it from an interview of Daksh Gupta.”
Gupta, an Indian-origin CEO based in San Francisco, had drawn flak for promoting 84-hour workweeks at his AI startup.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment