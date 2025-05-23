Miley Cyrus Reveals She Performed Live During Ovarian Cyst Rupture

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Actor and singer Miley Cyrus shared that she was suffering from an ovarian cyst rupture while hosting her Miley's New Year's Eve Party special on NBC in 2023 alongside co-host Dolly Parton."I had a pretty traumatic experience on a show that I was doing with Lorne when I was doing my New Year's show," Miley explained during the recent episode of The Zane Lowe Interview Series on Apple Music 1. "I had a medical emergency. I had an ovarian cyst rupture," according to E! News the time of the rupture--when a fluid-filled sac on or inside an ovary breaks open and releases its contents into the abdomen--the Grammy winner recalled that she "didn't know exactly what was going on" so she went through with the live show, during which she performed duets with Dolly, Sia and Paris Hilton. "It was pretty traumatic because it was extremely excruciating and I did the show anyway," Miley said. "But it was really, really hard on me," as per the outlet.

In fact, following the health scare, the "We Can't Stop" singer pondered ending her singing career completely. Fortunately, she ended up having an extremely meaningful conversation with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels some months later.

"I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me," Miley recalled. "He goes, 'Six months--everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild,'" according to E! News."He's like, 'You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music,'" she continued.“'Everyone does this."

"By that time, Miley emphasised that she had "expired on my amount of time that I was able to shut down" and decided to give music another go, ultimately recording her forthcoming album Something Beautiful, set to be released May 30. "What I've always realized is that it will quit me before I ever quit it," she said of her career. "That's not in the cards for me," according to E! News.