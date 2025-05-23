Miley Cyrus Reveals She Performed Live During Ovarian Cyst Rupture
In fact, following the health scare, the "We Can't Stop" singer pondered ending her singing career completely. Fortunately, she ended up having an extremely meaningful conversation with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels some months later.
"I had dinner with Lorne and he said something that now has stuck with me," Miley recalled. "He goes, 'Six months--everybody has six months to feel sorry for themselves and then we start to rebuild,'" according to E! News."He's like, 'You have no idea how many artists have sat in this chair and told me they were quitting music,'" she continued.“'Everyone does this."
"By that time, Miley emphasised that she had "expired on my amount of time that I was able to shut down" and decided to give music another go, ultimately recording her forthcoming album Something Beautiful, set to be released May 30. "What I've always realized is that it will quit me before I ever quit it," she said of her career. "That's not in the cards for me," according to E! News.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Doubleup : A New Generation Of Gamblefi
- Mantle And Republic Technologies Forge Strategic Partnership To Pioneer Institutional Meth Integration
- Gnosis Launches Circles 2.0: A Trust-Based Digital Currency Where Users Issue Their Own Tokens Over Time
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Flight3 Turns 4: New HQ, New Exec Team, $10M+ Revenue And 100+ Projects Delivered
CommentsNo comment