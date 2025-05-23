Bitget Wallet Launches New Brand Identity And "Crypto For Everyone" Movement

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Backed by 300% user growth, Bitget Wallet unveils a new design and $1M campaign to bring crypto into everyday use worldwide







SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has unveiled a new brand identity to reflect its evolution into a full-service crypto wallet designed for everyday use. With over 80 million users, Bitget Wallet has strategically expanded its offerings beyond trading and earning to onchain discovery and global payments. Alongside a new logo symbolizing simplicity and direction, the app has introduced a more streamlined, user-friendly interface to make crypto more intuitive for all. Bitget Wallet stands by the inclusive motto - Crypto for Everyone - now part of a broader initiative, the Crypto for Everyone Movement , aimed at onboarding the next billion users. Through this, it plans to incentivize the community with a pool of over $1 million as gratitude for support.

"The role of wallets is evolving - it's moving from a niche tool to one with real-world utility for everyday needs," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet . "This rebrand is part of a longer-term plan to make crypto accessible for everyone. We're building towards a future where interacting with crypto feels as easy as using Uber or Paypal," he added. Bitget Wallet's growth has coincided with increased demand for self-custody and alternative financial access, particularly in regions where banking infrastructure is limited. The platform saw a 300% increase in users over the past year, with the fastest growth in Africa (+959%), Europe (+367%), and the Middle East (+350%), as more individuals turn to crypto to navigate inflation, limited banking access, and economic instability, gaining greater control over their finances.

Bitget Wallet's rebrand focuses on making crypto easier to use and more practical for everyday needs. Built around four core features - Trade, Earn, Pay, and Discover - the wallet lets users track market trends, explore new tokens, and trade across over 130 blockchains with one click. In selected regions, a new Simple Mode will be launched to offer a streamlined experience for users who are new to crypto. To support secure usage, it includes protections like real-time risk monitoring and transaction screening, helping users navigate onchain finance more safely.

Bitget Wallet is among the first to launch an in-app shop and remains the only major self-custodial wallet offering full payment flexibility, including crypto cards, QR code scans, and direct purchases. The shop supports over 300 brands across gaming, mobile, travel, and e-commerce, enabling crypto payments at Amazon, Google Play, Shopee, and more. Regional integrations with national QR payment systems are also underway. Building on this everyday utility, the wallet offers yield features to help users earn passive income on their crypto balances and plans to support tokenized real-world assets like stocks and gold as it expands beyond digital assets.

"Bitget Wallet stands strong with the essence of crypto extending beyond our decentralized vision, serving as a critical access layer across trading, earning, and payments for onchain assets. Users now have an even more powerful tool - simple to use, accessible, and packed with capabilities - that connects people to opportunity, wherever they are, whenever they need," said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget .

To mark the rebrand, Bitget Wallet is launching the Crypto for Everyone Movement in partnership with leading ecosystem projects, offering over $1 million in rewards and inviting users to explore the updated platform through interactive campaigns.

More details on the brand update and product roadmap are available on the Bitget Wallet blog . Watch the brand video on YouTube .

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

