AKOOL Launches Image-To-Video, Transforming Still Images Into Lifelike AI Videos In Seconds
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AKOOL , the AI Video Generation Suite redefining creative workflows, today announced the launch of its newest feature: Image-to-Video , a powerful web-based tool that brings photos to life through real-time AI animation. With just one click, users can transform any still image into a vivid, moving video-no editing experience or complex setup required.
AKOOL launches Image-to-Video, a tool that transforms any still image into a lifelike AI-generated video in seconds.
Image-to-Video leverages AKOOL's proprietary real-time generation engine to create photorealistic motion and expressions from static images. Users can select from curated movement presets, customize facial expressions, and instantly render engaging video content-all in the browser.
"This feature is about unlocking expression and narrative from even the simplest input-a single image," said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu , CEO of AKOOL. "Our mission is to simplify video creation through intelligent automation, and Image-to-Video is the next step in that journey."
Key features include:
One-click video generation from any image - instantly bring portraits and visuals to life
Preset animation styles for talking heads, subtle gestures, and emotional expressions
Free to use , with support for 4K video output for professional-quality results
100% web-based - no downloads, no technical skills required
Image-to-Video is the latest addition to Akool's comprehensive AI Video Generation Suite, which spans three core product categories: Live , Video , and Image . This launch further strengthens AKOOL's robust lineup of tools for AI Video Generation.
With its intuitive browser-based interface, Image-to-Video offers an accessible starting point for generating personal messages, tutorials, marketing content, and synthetic training videos-without the need for cameras, actors, or production crews.
AKOOL is a leading AI Video Generation Suite redefining how digital content is created. Founded in 2022, the company has rapidly grown to nearly $40 million in invoiced ARR, establishing itself as a global innovator in generative AI. With a strong presence in Silicon Valley, AKOOL is driving the future of content creation-making powerful, high-quality video tools accessible to everyone.
