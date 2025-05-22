Kraken Unveils 24/7 Tokenized Stock Trading For Global Clients

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced the launch of tokenized versions of over 50 U.S.-listed stocks and exchange-traded funds , including Apple, Tesla, and Nvidia, for non-U.S. customers. These digital assets, branded as“xStocks,” will be available for trading around the clock via the Solana blockchain, enabling investors in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and Asia to access U.S. equities beyond traditional market hours.

Each xStock token is backed by actual shares held by Kraken's partner, Backed Finance, ensuring that the tokens' values closely mirror their underlying securities. The tokens are redeemable for the cash equivalent of the corresponding stock or ETF, providing a seamless bridge between digital and traditional financial markets.

Kraken's co-CEO, Arjun Sethi, emphasized the platform's commitment to reducing barriers for international investors.“Overseas investors can currently buy U.S. stocks through local brokerages, but it typically involves very high fees and slow settlement times,” Sethi noted.“There's a lot of friction.” By leveraging blockchain technology, Kraken aims to offer a more efficient and cost-effective alternative.

The introduction of xStocks also allows for greater flexibility in asset management. Investors can store these tokenized equities in digital wallets, trade them across various crypto platforms, and even use them as collateral for crypto trading strategies. This integration of traditional assets into the crypto ecosystem reflects a growing trend toward the tokenization of financial instruments.

Kraken's move follows earlier attempts by other exchanges to offer tokenized stocks. In 2021, Binance introduced similar products but discontinued them after regulatory challenges. Learning from such precedents, Kraken is actively collaborating with regulators to ensure compliance across different jurisdictions. A company spokeswoman stated that Kraken is“actively working with various regulators” to navigate the complex international regulatory landscape.

See also Wall Street Analyst Sees Fivefold Growth Potential for Canaan Amid Strategic Expansion

The broader financial industry has shown increasing interest in the potential of tokenization. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hosted a roundtable discussion on the subject earlier this month, and major firms like BlackRock and Robinhood have expressed support for the tokenization of securities. Sethi predicts that tokenized equities could surpass stablecoins in market size, highlighting their transparency, speed, and global accessibility.

Kraken's expansion into tokenized equities is part of a larger strategy to bridge traditional finance and the crypto world. The company has also launched commission-free trading for over 11,000 U.S.-listed stocks and ETFs through its Kraken Securities platform, initially available in select U.S. states with plans for broader rollout. This integrated approach allows users to manage cryptocurrencies, equities, ETFs, stablecoins, and fiat currencies within a single platform.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com . We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Notice an issue?