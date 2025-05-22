Uber Drivers Subject To The Law On Services In Geneva

Français fr Genève: les chauffeurs Uber sont soumis à la loi sur les services Original Read more: Genève: les chauffeurs Uber sont soumis à la loi sur les service

MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Federal Court has ruled against a Geneva-based company, a partner of Uber, which challenged its liability under the law on the hiring of services. The position of the Geneva cantonal government has thus been confirmed. This content was published on May 22, 2025 - 13:49 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Quoted by Tribune de Genève, which published the information, cantonal government member Delphine Bachmann welcomed the decision. It“will give greater clarity to the organisation of an entire sector of activity”.

In its ruling, the Federal Court considers that drivers of chauffeur-driven transport vehicles working with the Uber application are subject to the law on employment services and the hiring of services. It thus confirms the position of the Department of the Economy and the decision handed down by the Geneva Court of Justice in March 2024.

MITC, an Uber partner and user of the platform, will have to comply with the conditions of the employment law for its drivers. This applies in particular to employment contracts and timetabling.

