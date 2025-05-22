Global Cloud Mining Launches Short-Term High-Yield Contracts After 217% User Growth Surge In Q1 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Cloud Mining, a UK-based digital asset platform, has announced the launch of a new line of ultra-short-term, high-yield mining contracts tailored to first-time investors and crypto-curious users. The new offerings come in response to a dramatic 217% increase in new user signups in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by rising interest in passive crypto income and the platform's zero-barrier entry model.

Salford, Greater Manchester, England, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cloud Mining , a UK-based digital asset platform, has announced the launch of a new line of ultra-short-term, high-yield mining contracts tailored to first-time investors and crypto-curious users. The new offerings come in response to a dramatic 217% increase in new user signups in the first quarter of 2025, fueled by rising interest in passive crypto income and the platform's zero-barrier entry model.





The newly launched contracts-available in 1-day, 3-day, 7-day, and 12-day durations-allow users to earn daily rewards with no upfront hardware investment, further reinforcing Global Cloud Mining's reputation as a low-risk, high-transparency mining solution.

Cloud Mining - Empowering Digital Asset Growth for Everyone



In 2025, cloud mining continues to transform from a niche opportunity into a mainstream investment tool. Global Cloud Mining stands at the forefront of this evolution, offering a compliant, energy-efficient, and user-focused platform for building digital asset wealth.

Zero-Risk Start-Up Mechanism:

New users can access $18 experience gold for free mining and unlock a $200 novice contract with 7% daily returns, all with withdrawals processed in under 24 hours.

Compliance and Global Reach:

Operating legally from Salford, UK, and across regulated data centers in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. The company uses smart contracts to ensure real-time compliance and user security.

Latest Hardware Efficiency:

Powered by fifth-gen ASIC chip clusters, the platform boasts 40% improved computing efficiency over 2024, supporting BTC and DOGE mining with flexible contract options.

Transparent & Sustainable Earnings:



Real-Time Dashboard: Displays power allocation, income, and power usage

Green Energy: Powered by North American wind and Nordic hydro resources Fast Payouts: Daily settlements with multi-currency support and instant withdrawals

Referral Rewards & Network Growth:

Global Cloud Mining's tiered referral system (3% + 1.5%) helps users grow income organically. Social sharing tools offer transparency and analytics, turning customers into partners.





A Paradigm for Cloud Mining 3.0:

With the release of its new short-term contract suite and rapid user adoption, Global Cloud Mining is redefining what accessible and compliant crypto mining looks like. As more users seek fast, flexible, and risk-mitigated ways to grow their digital assets, the platform stands out as a future-ready solution.

App download address: Email:customerservice@35global.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

CONTACT: Name: Mr. Jason Email: Job Title: Marketing Manager