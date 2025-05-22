FULTON BANK PROMOTES ANDY FIOL TO CHIEF BANKING OFFICER AND JOBETH MAURIELLO TO HEAD OF CONSUMER & BUSINESS BANKING

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "One of our strategic priorities is to accelerate our organic growth, and I can think of no one better to lead that charge as our Chief Banking Officer than Andy," said Chairman and CEO Curt Myers. "Similarly, I am confident that JoBeth will further develop the Consumer & Business Banking organization and deliver the next level of service and operational excellence our customers want and expect."

Fiol has served as Head of Consumer & Business Banking since January 2023. He joined the bank as Director of Consumer & Small Business Channel, Segment and Product in June 2018. Prior to joining the bank, he served as an executive in various roles at both Capital One and Bank of America. He has more than 20 years of experience in financial services.

Mauriello has served as Head of Sales and Transformation Initiatives since September 2024. Prior to that she served as Co-Market President in Philadelphia and South Jersey. She joined the bank as a Regional Sales and Marketing Manager in 2007. Prior to joining the bank, she served in various Consumer bank leadership roles at Bank of America. She has more than 40 years of experience in financial services.

About Fulton Bank, N.A.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pa., Fulton Bank is a premier community bank in the Mid-Atlantic region. As a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation, a more than $32 billion financial services holding company, Fulton Bank offers a broad array of products and services at more than 200 financial centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. At Fulton Bank, we seek to change lives for the better by building strong customer relationships, providing significant community support and empowering more than 3,400 employees to do the same. Through the Fulton Forward® initiative, we're helping build vibrant communities. Learn more at . Fulton Bank, N.A., Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender.

Contact: Lacey Dean

(717) 735-8688

SOURCE Fulton Bank, NA