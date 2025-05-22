Gluware Introduces Gluware Labs, The Intelligent Network Automation Builder Program

Network automation engineers can now build bigger, better, and up to 100X faster-using the scripts and open source tools they already have

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gluware, the leader in intelligent network automation, today announced Gluware Labs, its groundbreaking Intelligent Network Automation Builder Program and a core pillar of its new " Network Automation Without Limits" campaign. This new initiative enables engineers to push the boundaries of what's possible with modern network automation.

Gluware Labs reimagines the automation experience for engineers, enabling them to build, scale, and manage powerful automations using the open-source scripts they already rely on. With advanced tooling, embedded intelligence, on-demand training and community support, automation engineers can now move up to 100X faster-without many of the constraints they currently face.

Central to the program is Gluware's dedicated Integrated Development Environment (IDE), Gluware Lab, which includes source code management and CI/CD integrations for building network automation. Additionally, engineers can streamline development with pre-built integrations , leveraging the Gluware DIAL layer, which supports over 55 network OSs, accelerating delivery and reducing friction. Gluware Lab is built on the Eclipse IDE framework which works on Windows, Linux and Mac and supports the latest Java release. Using a low-code approach that leverages JSON-based data modeling and JavaScript-based business logic, network automation builders are freed from the usual development overhead and can build features and integrations, which can then be published for use within the Gluware Intelligent Network Automation platform on production enterprise networks.

An AI-powered Co-Pilot - Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps - further boosts productivity, offering real-time code suggestions, template generation, syntax support, and contextual troubleshooting. Integrated within the Gluware Lab IDE, the Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps facilitates the building of Gluware data modeling and business logic through a natural language interface. Internal testing of use cases developed with the Co-Pilot have shown accelerated development compared to the standard low-code approach in Gluware Lab. The Co-Pilot will be demonstrated at the NAF AutoCon 3 event and will be available later this year.

Gluware Labs also provides Visual Studio Code (VS Code) extensions, enabling the development of Gluware content within the open-source code editor. Integration with Git allows content to be published to Gluware Control instances for testing and use in production environments. The extensions will be demonstrated at the NAF AutoCon 3 event and will be available in the extensions marketplace later this year.

The "Network Automation Without Limits" campaign reflects Gluware's commitment to helping automation engineers eliminate roadblocks and innovate at scale. The program includes on-demand training, interactive labs, and access to a thriving support community, ensuring engineers of all levels can continuously grow and deliver impact.

"With the Intelligent Network Automation Builder and our Automation Without Limits campaign, we're giving engineers more than just tools-we're giving them the freedom to build with no ceiling," said Ernest Lefner, Chief Product Officer at Gluware. "This program is about accelerating innovation, not reinventing the wheel."

Key features include:



Build faster with a purpose-built IDE , Gluware Lab including wizards, and Gluware Co-Pilot for NetDevOps



Scale smarter with modular, plug-and-play integrations including Ansible, NetBox, Python, ServiceNow, and more



Leverage existing assets by building on open-source scripts and playbooks already in use



Extend Ansible Automation Platform using the Gluware Ansible Collection to tackle the most complex and advanced use cases in the networking domain.



Control, collaborate and backup using native integration with Git-based code repositories, including the ability to sync content from Gluware Control and use it to publish from Gluware Lab or VS Code to Gluware Control



Learn continuously with expert-led Newbie to Ninja training and insightful product demos and tutorials



Network and collaborate with other network automation innovators in the support community



Deliver confidently in real-world, production-grade environments

Try it out! It's easy to get started with Gluware's Community Edition

Availability:

Gluware Labs is available now: Explore the program and join the Network Automation Without Limits movement.

About Gluware:

Gluware is the leader in intelligent network automation, helping organizations improve security, simplify complexity, eliminate toil, and accelerate innovation across digital infrastructure. Trusted by the Global 2000, Gluware's intent-based, multi-vendor automation platform handles millions of network changes in minutes-flawlessly. Whether used out of the box or as a developer platform, Gluware delivers a 95% reduction in network outages, 100% network security policy compliance, a 300x speed increase for OS upgrades, and self-operating network capabilities in just three months.

