Autodesk Supports Pre-Approved Home Designs And AI-Powered Permitting To Accelerate Los Angeles Wildfire Recovery

a nonprofit organization and network of volunteers creating a first-of-its-kind catalog of modular, pre-approved home designs for survivors of fires in the Los Angeles region. The plans provided through TFCF are expected to reduce architectural and permitting costs for survivors-which can often exceed tens of thousands of dollars-by up to 95%. The plans will also help cut permitting timelines-which can take up to a year-down to a matter of weeks.

"Our technology powers the industries that are rebuilding Los Angeles - from planning, architecture, engineering, and manufacturing to construction," said Andrew Anagnost, President and CEO, Autodesk. "This is about designing and building for resilience-not just to recover from disaster, but to efficiently scale solutions, inspire recovery models everywhere and futureproof our communities."

A scalable blueprint for wildfire recovery

With Autodesk's support, TFCF is enlisting hundreds of volunteer architects, engineers, and students to create home designs tailored to neighborhoods like Altadena. The plans will meet stringent climate resilience standards, including resistance to extreme heat, wildfire, and power outages, while preserving the region's unique architectural character.

TFCF is also developing a standardized Revit template to ensure each design meets pre-approval and sustainability requirements from the outset. Architects contributing to the catalog will use tools including BIM Collaborate Pro, as well as tools from the Autodesk AEC Collection, such as Autodesk Forma, to streamline collaboration, provide AI-powered analyses and help deliver more resilient homes to families faster.

"This partnership is helping turn our vision into reality at a time when families can't afford to wait," said Alex Athenson , co-founder of The Foothill Catalog Foundation . "With Autodesk's established role as a Design and Make leader and their invaluable resources, we're making sustainable, regionally sensitive home designs more accessible-and creating a pathway for faster, more resilient recovery for communities that need it most."

With a focus on design for long-term resilience and sustainability, Autodesk is deepening its commitment to helping communities recover. The company's Design and Make platform is used by AEC industry teams worldwide to reduce waste and lower environmental impacts. These community-centered donations offer real-time solutions to urgent system challenges for those impacted by the fires.

