Solayer Launches Infinisvm Devnet, Ushering In A New Era Of Hardware-Accelerated Blockchain Performance

Public Devnet is now open to developers building next-generation financial applications on the fastest SVM-compatible network

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solayer , the next-generation hardware-accelerated SVM blockchain network, today announced the launch of its InfiniSVM Devnet, offering developers and early users public access to the network for the first time. Devnet marks a milestone in the rollout of InfiniSVM - Solayer's custom-built execution layer designed to support over 1 million transactions per second (TPS) and sub-second finality and ultra-low latency.

Built to support real-time, global-scale financial applications, InfiniSVM is fully compatible with the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), allowing developers to deploy using existing tooling like Solana CLI, Web3 , and Anchor, with little to no code changes. Devnet provides a live sandbox to experiment, test, and build on the next-generation infrastructure, including early access to Devnet-only applications like token swaps via Solayer's native DEX.

In benchmarking environments, InfiniSVM has shown sustained throughput exceeding 250,000 TPS, with the architecture designed to scale far beyond that as performance bottlenecks are further optimized. Developers are encouraged to push the limits by deploying new programs, simulating real-world needs, and helping pressure-test the network as it moves towards mainnet.

"With the launch of IniniSVM Devnet, we're opening the doors to a new kind of blockchain performance, one that is purpose-built to meet the demands of modern financial applications," said Jason Li, Co-Founder at Solayer. "InfiniSVM is where developers can start building without compromise, to foster the next wave of onchain innovation."

To support Devnet participants, Solayer's engineering team will host weekly office hours on Discord, and a dedicated Telegram channel is already live to offer direct support and technical guidance throughout the Devnet phase. Developers can get started at href="" rel="nofollow" solaye .

For more information, please visit:

About Solayer

Solayer is building InfiniSVM, a high-performance, hardware-accelerated SVM blockchain engineered for unparalleled scalability and throughput. InfiniSVM delivers over 1M TPS and 100Gbps+ network bandwidth by distributing workloads across microservices and specialized hardware clusters, maintaining atomic state transitions while minimizing latency. Solayer's ecosystem built on top of InfiniSVM is designed as a fully integrated, multi-layered product suite, featuring the Emerald Card, sUSD, sSOL, and restaking, all geared towards making onchain financial applications more powerful, efficient, and accessible.

To learn more about Solayer, follow @solayer_labs on Twitter, subscribe to the Solayer Blog , or visit solayer .

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Solayer

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED