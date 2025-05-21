Revolutionizing Maritime Mobility: The ARON M80 Flying Ship Takes Flight

Flying Ship in Flight

ARON on water

ARON ambulance

The ARON M80, a cutting-edge · WIG Craft vessel, is making waves as the most advanced hybrid between a boat and aircraft on the market.

CABO SAN LUCAS, MEXICO, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The future of high-speed marine travel has arrived. The ARON M80 , a cutting-edge · WIG Craft vessel, is making waves as the most advanced hybrid between a boat and aircraft on the market. Engineered with military-grade innovation and luxury design, the ARON M80 offers unprecedented speed, fuel efficiency, and low environmental impact. The Findgroup, Inc., a leader in global luxury sales and innovative technology brokerage, is proud to announce its appointment as the exclusive dealer of the ARON M80 in the Americas and select global regions.

Key Features of the ARON M80:

· WIG Craft Flies just above the water surface at up to 110 knots (125+ mph), with an operational altitude of 150m providing airplane-level speed with marine-level safety.

· Hybrid Design: Combines the advantages of boats, hovercraft, and aircraft, enabling seamless operation across lakes, oceans, and coastal zones.

· Safety & Stability: Flies within ground effect range, reducing turbulence and enhancing passenger comfort.

· Fuel Efficient: Consumes up to 50% less fuel than traditional aircraft for similar distances.

· Capacity & Range: Accommodates 6–8 passengers with a range of 350 nautical miles range

· Military-Grade Craftsmanship: Developed by South Korea's ARON Company, leveraging aerospace and naval innovation.

The Future of Water Transport

Perfect for VIP transport, search and rescue operations, coastal patrol, or private leisure, the ARON M80 is reshaping how we think about speed, luxury, and sustainability on the water.“The ARON M80 represents a once-in-a-generation leap forward in marine innovation,” said

Joel Romero, The Findgroup, Inc. says“We're excited to bring this game-changing vessel to our clients and showcase its performance across global waters.”

Availability

Orders are now being accepted for custom builds. To learn more about the ARON M80 or schedule a demo, please contact: The Findgroup, Inc. Phone: 949.466.6264 Email: ... Website:

johanna l stratton

The Find Group Inc

+1 949-705-9953

email us here

Visit us on social media:

YouTube

Flying Ship- exclusive dealer The Findgroup

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.