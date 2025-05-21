Remote.It Launches Out Of Band Management Solution

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In partnership with Embedded Works, the JUMPBOX solution provides cellular connectivity and remote access for business owners and IT admins in a bundled offering

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote , a leading SaaS-based network connectivity management platform, today announced the availability of Embedded Works JUMPBOX featuring Remote. Remote's technology enables out of band management without any manual network configuration utilizing Embedded Works unlimited IoT data plans.

The new Embedded Works JUMPBOX featuring Remote offers a powerful and streamlined solution for remote network management, delivering several key benefits to customers:

Effortless Connectivity: Seamlessly access and manage devices from anywhere in the world, eliminating the need for complex VPNs or on-site maintenance.

Enhanced Security: With Remote's advanced security features, your connections are fully encrypted, ensuring secure remote access to your network devices without exposing them to the public internet.

Scalability and Flexibility: Whether you're managing a small office or a large enterprise, the Embedded Works JUMPBOX supports scalable deployments, allowing you to connect unlimited devices under Remote's Business Plan.

Cost-Effective: Save time and reduce operational costs by automating remote access tasks, minimizing the need for on-site visits and expensive hardware upgrades.

User-Friendly Interface: The Embedded Works JUMPBOX comes pre-configured with Remote, allowing for easy setup and management via an intuitive interface, reducing the learning curve for IT teams and non-technical users alike. Reliable Customer Support: Embedded Works provides dedicated support to ensure your JUMPBOX solution runs smoothly, with full access to Remote's premium business features including priority technical assistance.

The bundle's offering includes a year of connectivity, Remote business plan feature set, priority technical support, and is available now on Amazon .

The combination of Embedded Works' hardware with Remote's software ensures an efficient, secure, and scalable remote access solution designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses.

"There is a vast number of Internet and IoT connected devices that don't have any remote management systems," said Andy Do, President of Embedded Works. "And for those that do, it is usually very costly to purchase an annual license per device. Our clients with multiple locations cannot do simple troubleshooting or even 'reboot' their devices. The JUMPBOX was developed in partnership with Remote to be the ultimate networking tool for business owners and IT Admins."

"The new Embedded Works JUMPBOX featuring Remote delivers a secure, scalable Out of Band Management solution for remote network access," said Ryo Koyama, CEO Remote. "Embedded Works provides the pre-configured hardware for seamless setup and reliable performance, while Remote offers encrypted connections, advanced Business Plan features, and comprehensive support. Together, they enable effortless device management from anywhere, reducing the need for complex VPNs and lowering operational costs."

To learn more about the JUMPBOX, visit Remote .

Remote was founded by networking experts who previously invented and implemented the first hardware TCP/IP stack in silicon logic (acquired by NVIDIA). Leveraging their deep knowledge of the network stack, they invented core technology that enables direct access to any specific service anywhere, while eliminating the need for any of the vulnerabilities associated with the open ports typically associated with remote access. The company has been granted seven patents on its core technology. We believe in securely connecting everything by enabling users to build private networks within the internet that only they can see. We provide zero trust IT/OT networking as a service. Remote is available via free download, to learn more visit .

Media Contact:

Rick Medeiros

(510) 556-8517

[email protected]

SOURCE Remote

