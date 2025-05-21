GIGABYTE Launches AMD Radeontm RX 9060 XT And Radeontm AI PRO R9700 Graphics Cards At COMPUTEX 2025
GIGABYTE RadeonTM RX 9060 XT GAMING OC Graphics Card
GIGABYTE RadeonTM AI PRO R9700 AI TOP Graphics Card
GIGABYTE's RadeonTM RX 9060 XT GAMING OC 16G graphics card is equipped with the iconic WINDFORCE cooling system, featuring Hawk Fan, server-grade thermal conductive gel, multiple heat pipes, and Screen Cooling for optimal heat dissipation under intensive workloads. The Hawk Fan is designed to minimize turbulence and noise, resulting in up to a 53.6% increase in air pressure and a 12.5% increase in air volume without compromising acoustics. Meanwhile, the highly deformable and non-fluid server-grade conductive gel provides optimal contact on uneven surfaces and effectively resists deformation from transport or long-term use. Combined with multiple heat pipes and Screen Cooling, an extended heatsink allows air to pass through, making GIGABYTE RadeonTM RX 9060 XT GAMING OC the gateway for mainstream gamers.
To deliver next-level AI computing performance, the GIGABYTE RadeonTM AI PRO R9700 AI TOP 32G graphics card is proven with real-world AI and machine-learning workloads through major LLM models for simulation, intensive GPU and memory tests, and multi-GPU benchmark under long-duration testing and monitoring. Paired with GIGABYTE's AI TOP Utility software, users can easily deploy AMD ROCmTM software, a comprehensive open-source stack, optimized for Generative AI and HPC applications. To address optimal cooling efficiency during AI workloads, GIGABYTE leverages an exclusive inward-indented fan design to channel cool air straight to each heatsink. Meanwhile, GIGABYTE applies composite metal grease on the GPU, which is a premium thermal interface material for air-cooled cards in this generation. Combined with server-grade conductive gel, an all-copper vapor chamber, precision-machined heatsink, and robust metal framework together to whisk heat away from the GPU, VRAM, and supporting circuitry.
GIGABYTE will showcase Radeon TM RX 9060 XT Gaming O and Radeon TM AI PRO R9700 AI TOP graphics cards during COMPUTEX 2025. Please visit GIGABYTE official website for more product information.
