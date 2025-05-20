Shilpa Shetty’S Son Viaan Turns 13: Just Remember To Stay Curious, Work Hard

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Shilpa Shetty's 'darling' son Viaan is officially a teenager now as he turned 13. The actress penned a heart-warming note and said that these years are a time for discovery and exploring passion.

Shilpa took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring pictures from Viaan's birth to him turning 13, which the actress tagged as a“huge milestone.”

“A huge milestone today..You are officially a TEENager now, my son My darling, these years are a time for discovery and exploring your passion. Just remember to stay curious, work hard and have fun. Mumma and Papa are so proud of you, my jaan Happy 13th Birthday Viaan-Raj stay happy and healthy always #gratitude #birthdayboy #thirteen #blessed,” she wrote as the caption and added the song Rockabye by the Clean Bandit.

The 49-year-old actress got engaged to her husband Raj Kundra in 2009. The two got married the same year. Shilpa gave birth to her son Viaan in 2012 and then welcomed a baby girl in 2020 via surrogacy.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in "Indian Police Force," a series directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.

Her blockbuster“Dhadkan,” which was released in 2000, is set to re-release in Hindi cinema on May 23. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Sharmila Tagore, Parmeet Sethi, Kiran Kumar, Sushma Seth and Manjeet Kullar .

A loose adaptation of Wuthering Heights written by Emily Bronte,“Dhadkan” follows Anjali and Dev, who are in love with each other and plan to marry, however, her family gets her married to Ram. Years later, Dev shows up to reunite with Anjali, however, she has fallen for Ram.

Next, Shilpa will be appearing in the Kannada-language action drama“KD – The Devil,” directed by Prem. The film boasts an impressive cast, including Dhruva Sarja, Reeshma Nanaiah, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Nora Fatehi, and Sanjay Dutt.