J&K Haj Committee Notifies Revised Flight Schedule

According to the notification, the flights will resume from May 25, 2025.

As per the notification, the revised schedule covers six flights that were cancelled between May 7 and May 12. An additional flight was already accommodated on May 15. In total, seven flights carrying 1,895 pilgrims were affected by the cancellations.

A senior Haj Committee official confirmed that one of the originally scheduled flights (dated May 8) has been split into two.“With this arrangement, the backlog created due to the seven cancelled flights will be fully cleared,” the official said.

As per the revised flight dates, flight SG-5207 originally on May 7 is scheduled now on May 25, SG-5208 originally May 8 will depart on May 27, SG-5208 Split from May 8 scheduled on May 28, SG-5209 Originally May 9 will leave on May 30, SG-5210 originally May 10 will leave on May 30, SG-5211 originally May 11 will leave on May 31 and SG-5212 originally May 12 will depart on May 31.

The Haj Committee has assured that a separate notification regarding reporting times at Haj House, Bemina, Srinagar, will be issued shortly.

Pertinently, this revised schedule brings relief to the pilgrims and their families who had faced uncertainty due to the cancellations earlier this month.

