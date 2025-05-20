Mattr Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting
|Name of Nominee
|% of Votes For
|% of Votes Against
|Laura A. Cillis
|99.93
|0.07
|Kathleen J. Hall
|99.86
|0.14
|Alan R. Hibben
|99.84
|0.16
|Kevin L. Nugent
|98.26
|1.74
|Michael Reeves
|99.93
|0.07
|Kathy Rethy
|99.70
|0.30
|Marvin Riley
|99.77
|0.23
“I appreciate the continued strong support of Mattr's shareholders for both our strategic direction and our experienced team of Directors who provide invaluable governance oversight,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr's President and CEO.“With output expanding from our recently established production facilities, strong customer adoption of our newly developed technologies and meaningful growth opportunities for the recently acquired AmerCable business, I believe Mattr is well positioned to deliver accelerating shareholder returns over the coming years.”
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .
About Mattr
Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.
For further information, please contact:
Meghan MacEachern
VP, Investor Relations & External Communications
Telephone: 437.341.1848
Email: ...
Website:
Source: Mattr Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
