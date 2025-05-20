Mattr Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattr Corp. (“Mattr” or the“Company”) (TSX: MATR) announced today in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 15, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. A total of 43,559,302 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.87% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:

Name of Nominee % of Votes For % of Votes Against Laura A. Cillis 99.93 0.07 Kathleen J. Hall 99.86 0.14 Alan R. Hibben 99.84 0.16 Kevin L. Nugent 98.26 1.74 Michael Reeves 99.93 0.07 Kathy Rethy 99.70 0.30 Marvin Riley 99.77 0.23



“I appreciate the continued strong support of Mattr's shareholders for both our strategic direction and our experienced team of Directors who provide invaluable governance oversight,” said Mike Reeves, Mattr's President and CEO.“With output expanding from our recently established production facilities, strong customer adoption of our newly developed technologies and meaningful growth opportunities for the recently acquired AmerCable business, I believe Mattr is well positioned to deliver accelerating shareholder returns over the coming years.”

Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR+ at .

About Mattr

Mattr is a growth-oriented, global materials technology company broadly serving critical infrastructure markets, including transportation, communication, water management, energy and electrification. Its two business segments, Connection Technologies and Composite Technologies, enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure.

