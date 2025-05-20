Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ambassador Yin Chengwu And Liberian Defense Minister Inspect China-Aided Project In Liberia


2025-05-20 03:15:36
(MENAFN- APO Group)


On May 15, Ambassador Yin Chengwu and Liberia's Minister of National Defense, Hon. Geraldine Janet George, jointly inspected the China-Aid Project of National Clinical Diagnosis and Treatment Laboratory in Liberia.

Yin stated that the project demonstrates China's firm commitment to implementing the outcomes of the meeting between the two heads of state and the FOCAC Beijing Summit. He emphasized that the initiative stands as a significant achievement in advancing practical cooperation between the two nations. He urged the construction team to prioritize safety, ensure timely and high-quality completion of the project, and contribute further to the development of China-Liberia relations.

Defense Minister George expressed Liberia's high regard for the project, pledging full support to coordinate with the Chinese construction team and ensure the initiative aligns with Liberia's AIID agenda.

The project manager provided a progress update, affirming that all efforts will be made to accelerate construction in accordance with the requirements.

