AMEC Global Summit To Focus On Reputation, Reliability And Results
(MENAFN- PRovoke) VIENNA - The 2025 AMEC Global Summit of Measurement and Evaluation will focus on the evolving role of communication measurement in shaping reputation and delivering strategic outcomes, with this year's theme being 'Reputation, Reliability & Results: The Global Communication, Data, Measurement and Evaluation Journey'.
AMEC's annual conference takes place in Vienna, Austria from 10-12 June and is aimed at PR professionals working in-house and in agency, and data, analytics and research specialists working in the comms sector.
The wide-ranging programme covers topics from brand reputation, trust and ethics to the impact of the geopolitical landscape, including a number of sessions on different aspects of AI in the measurement and evaluation context, covering synthetic personas, data visualisation, generative AI and large language models, and combating disinformation.
Speakers come from global research, analytics, media intelligence and insights firms, PR agencies – including Golin, Ketchum, Jin, Hard Numbers, Hotwire, Smoking Gun PR, We. Communications and PR Agency One – and organisations such as Microsoft, PwC, the Gates Foundation, Shell, LinkedIn and the OECD.
Jim Macnamara, distinguished professor at the School of Communication, University of Technology, Sydney, also returns to the AMEC stage to give a preview of his latest book, 'Public Communication and Public Policy', which identifies an opportunity to expand the work of public communication professionals and content analysts.
AMEC global managing director Johna Burke told PRovoke Media:“The 2025 AMEC Global Summit in Vienna is the kind of event that communication, PR, and data professionals can't afford to miss. With two full days of practical sessions and candid case studies, it's designed to sharpen strategy, elevate teams, and bring real clarity to the value we deliver.
“Everyone's being asked to integrate AI into their work-but without a deeper grasp of where it helps and where it hurts, mistakes can be expensive. This summit gives you the chance to learn from those who've already tested, stumbled, and succeeded-so you don't have to start from scratch. It's the kind of experience you walk away from ready to face your C-suite - confident, informed, and ready to lead.”
The headline sponsor for the summit is media monitoring firm EMM, with other sponsors including DS Simon Media, DataScouting, LexisNexis, Media Track, Ventla, Ruepoint, MI Brand Distillery, Conversion AI, Notified and Agility PR Solutions.
PRovoke Media is the global media partner for the event. Global head of features Maja Pawinska Sims, who will again be covering the event in Vienna, said:“The AMEC summit is one of my personal must-attend events in the global communications industry calendar. In such a challenging and complex environment – especially with AI in the picture – it's never been more pertinent for PR agencies and in-house teams to be able to confidently prove the business value of their strategic counsel and creative campaigns, and understand how they can tangibly contribute to brand reputation and trust.
“I always come away from the event educated and inspired, and – just as importantly – having met some of the brightest, most interesting and most innovative people in our industry.”
The AMEC Global Summit on Measurement and Evaluation takes places from 10-12 June at the Vienna Marriott Hotel. To book your in-person or digital pass for the event, register here . AMEC has kindly offered PRovoke Media readers a discount: just use Headline Sponsor code eMediaMonitorGuest at registration.
