One Year After Launch, Users Regret Purchasing Apple Vision Pro

A year after the release of Apple's Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, early adopters are expressing regret over their £3,500 investment. Complaints about discomfort, limited functionality, and poor resale value have surfaced, raising questions about the device's long-term viability, Azernews reports.

Many Vision Pro buyers have criticized the headset's bulky design and questioned its practical use in everyday life. Dustin Fox, a real estate agent from Virginia, shared his frustration: “It's just collecting dust. I think I've probably used it four times in the last year.” Fox pointed out that the headset's weight-over 1.3 pounds (nearly 600g)-made it uncomfortable to wear for more than 30 minutes. He added that while he had considered selling it, he was unsure if he would recoup even half of the original cost.

Tovia Goldstein, another user, echoed these sentiments:“I wouldn't recommend anyone buying it, unless you're really rich and don't know what to do with your money.”

The Vision Pro's shortcomings extend beyond physical discomfort. Users have also complained about the long startup process and the negative public reactions when wearing the headset outside. One buyer reported reselling the device for $1,900-approximately 46% less than its launch price-a clear sign of the device's poor resale value.

While Apple initially marketed the Vision Pro as a revolutionary gateway to spatial computing, the device has failed to gain significant traction. Despite strong initial interest-with an estimated 160,000 to 180,000 units pre-ordered-many users quickly reported issues such as neck strain, headaches, and poor usability.

Apple had acknowledged from the outset that the Vision Pro wasn't intended for mass-market sales, but its shipment forecast was halved to 400,000 units after poor early feedback. Demo bookings also saw a sharp drop, and there were reports that suppliers ceased production of key components just months after the headset's release.

In January 2025, Apple announced it was“temporarily” pausing manufacturing due to low demand. However, the company is reportedly working on two follow-up devices, including a lighter and more affordable Vision Pro 2.

The Vision Pro's rocky reception has raised questions about Apple's strategy in the mixed-reality space, especially as competitors like Meta with its Quest series continue to dominate the market with more accessible, consumer-friendly alternatives.

Whether the next iteration of the Vision Pro can address its predecessor's flaws remains to be seen. For now, many early users feel the device was little more than an expensive experiment-one that fell short of expectations despite its high price tag and ambitious promises.