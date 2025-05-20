List Of Ukrainian Journalists Held By Russia Handed Over To Vatican

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU), Sergiy Tomilenko, has handed a list of Ukrainian media professionals held in Russian captivity to the Vatican's Ambassador to Ukraine, Archbishop Visvaldas Kulbokas.

This is stated in a post on Tomilenko's Facebook page, according to Ukrinform.

"An important meeting was held at the Apostolic Nunciature in Ukraine regarding the protection of freedom of speech and the rights of imprisoned journalists," the statement reads.

Apostolic Nuncio Visvaldas Kulbokas met with Karol Luczka, Eastern Europe Advocacy Lead at the International Press Institute (IPI), and Sergiy Tomilenko of the NUJU.

The central topic of the meeting was the fate of Ukrainian journalists currently held in Russian captivity.

The discussion gained particular urgency following a recent address by Pope Leo XIV, in which he firmly called for the release of journalists imprisoned for "seeking and reporting the truth."

"The church recognizes in these witnesses - I am thinking of those who report on war even at the cost of their lives - the courage of those who defend dignity, justice and the right of people to be informed, because only informed individuals can make free choices," Pope Leo stated, drawing global attention to the need for solidarity with imprisoned journalists.

Luczka reaffirmed the IPI's full commitment to efforts aimed at securing the release of Ukrainian journalists in captivity. He emphasized that the International Press Institute would continue to serve as a voice reminding the international community of the grave injustice of detaining Ukrainian journalists and other civilian hostages in Russian custody.

During the meeting, Tomilenko handed the ambassador an updated list and detailed materials from the NUJU concerning Ukrainian media professionals held in Russian captivity.

According to the latest verified data from the NUJU, 31 civilian media representatives are currently imprisoned by Russia, along with at least one journalist who was captured while serving in Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Pope Leo XIV calls for a just peace in Ukraine during enthronement speech

The Apostolic Nuncio expressed deep sorrow over the tragic fate of journalist Viktoria Roshchyna, who died in Russian captivity as a result of torture.

"I pray for her," the ambassador said, offering his condolences to Roshchyna's family and colleagues.

The statement also notes that Archbishop Kulbokas encouraged the NUJU and IPI to continue active international advocacy and to keep the global community's attention focused on the issue.

He stressed that the Holy See would utilize its diplomatic channels to support efforts to free Ukrainian media workers.

"Every day in captivity means torture and inhumane treatment for our colleagues. We are obligated to use every available mechanism to secure their release," Tomilenko said.

He expressed gratitude to the Vatican for its attention to this humanitarian crisis.

The participants in the meeting agreed to continue coordinating efforts and to maintain regular communication in pursuit of their shared goal: bringing all imprisoned journalists home.

On Monday, May 12, during his first press conference, Pope Leo XIV called for the release of imprisoned journalists around the world.

Photo credit: com/sergiy