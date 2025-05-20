403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Project Drishti: M2M Ferries And CFTI Conduct Eye Camp In Mandwa
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 19th May 2025, M2M Ferries Terminal, Mandwa, Alibaug - M2M Ferries, Maharashtra's largest Ro-Pax ferry service, joined hands with CFTI - Centre for Transforming INDIA to conduct Project Drishti, a flagship initiative by CFTI. Focused on promoting eye health and improving access to essential care, the camp offered free eye checkups to local communities in Mandwa, alibaug, facilitating early detection and necessary vision support.
The event was inaugurated with speeches by representatives from M2M Ferries and CFTI, highlighting their ongoing partnership and commitment to the Mandwa and Alibaug communities. In the past, this collaboration has led to impactful initiatives like distributing 120 school kits in April 2024 and 80 bicycles to young girls in May 2023. Continuing this effort, the eye checkup camp offered free screenings, vision tests, and consultations, reinforcing the importance of accessible eye care as part of holistic community well-being.
“At M2M Ferries, we recognize that access to quality healthcare is as essential as access to education. Through Project Drishti, we aimed to make basic eye care accessible to those who often go without it. Good vision plays a crucial role in everyday life, and early detection can make all the difference.” says Devika Saigal, CEO of M2M Ferries.
M2M Ferries is deeply committed to giving back to the communities not just by providing safe and affordable transportation, but also by supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and social well-being.“This eye checkup camp was more than just a health drive, It was about creating awareness and enabling individuals to take control of their health. A simple eye test can be life-changing, and we're proud to be part of that change.” added Aashim Mongia.
The eye checkup camp was held at The Ocean Club, located at the M2M Ferries Terminal in Mandwa. As part of the initiative, 250 eye check-ups were conducted, with corrective glasses distributed, and more than 30 cataract surgeries facilitated. This initiative reflects the continued commitment of both M2M Ferries and CFTI to enhancing healthcare access in the communities they serve. Through such efforts, the organizations strive to promote overall well-being and empower individuals to lead healthier, more informed lives.
About M2M Ferries:
M2M Ferries stands as Maharashtra's leading Ro-Pax Ferry service, connecting Mumbai to Mandwa with efficient ferry services all year round, even during the monsoons. Committed to the communities it serves, the company prioritizes safety, reliability, and affordability in every journey.
The event was inaugurated with speeches by representatives from M2M Ferries and CFTI, highlighting their ongoing partnership and commitment to the Mandwa and Alibaug communities. In the past, this collaboration has led to impactful initiatives like distributing 120 school kits in April 2024 and 80 bicycles to young girls in May 2023. Continuing this effort, the eye checkup camp offered free screenings, vision tests, and consultations, reinforcing the importance of accessible eye care as part of holistic community well-being.
“At M2M Ferries, we recognize that access to quality healthcare is as essential as access to education. Through Project Drishti, we aimed to make basic eye care accessible to those who often go without it. Good vision plays a crucial role in everyday life, and early detection can make all the difference.” says Devika Saigal, CEO of M2M Ferries.
M2M Ferries is deeply committed to giving back to the communities not just by providing safe and affordable transportation, but also by supporting initiatives that promote health, education, and social well-being.“This eye checkup camp was more than just a health drive, It was about creating awareness and enabling individuals to take control of their health. A simple eye test can be life-changing, and we're proud to be part of that change.” added Aashim Mongia.
The eye checkup camp was held at The Ocean Club, located at the M2M Ferries Terminal in Mandwa. As part of the initiative, 250 eye check-ups were conducted, with corrective glasses distributed, and more than 30 cataract surgeries facilitated. This initiative reflects the continued commitment of both M2M Ferries and CFTI to enhancing healthcare access in the communities they serve. Through such efforts, the organizations strive to promote overall well-being and empower individuals to lead healthier, more informed lives.
About M2M Ferries:
M2M Ferries stands as Maharashtra's leading Ro-Pax Ferry service, connecting Mumbai to Mandwa with efficient ferry services all year round, even during the monsoons. Committed to the communities it serves, the company prioritizes safety, reliability, and affordability in every journey.
Company :-M2M Ferries Private Limited
User :- Jaie Thakare
Email :...
Phone :-8828129281
Mobile:- 8828129281Url :-
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment