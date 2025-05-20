403
Gaintools Thunderbird Converter Gets Major Upgrade With Speed And Batch Support
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) GainTools, a leading provider of data migration and recovery solutions, has officially released an upgraded version of its widely used Thunderbird Converter tool. This latest update focuses on delivering improved performance, greater compatibility, and a simplified user experience to make email conversion easier for all types of users.
Designed for users who need to switch from Mozilla Thunderbird to other email platforms, the tool now offers better functionality, faster conversion, and broader format support, including PST, EML, MBOX, MSG, and others.
New features and improvements:
. The updated tool has a new interface that is clean, simple, and easy for both technical and non-technical people to use.
. Users can now change more than one Thunderbird file at the same time, which makes them more productive and saves them time.
. The new version has been tweaked to convert files faster, even when working with large amounts of data. . The software makes sure that all of the formatting, headers, attachments, and groups in emails are kept exactly the same.
. It only takes a few clicks to convert Thunderbird emails to forms like Outlook PST, MSG, EMLX, and more.
. A built-in viewer lets users look over their emails before changing, which cuts down on mistakes and makes sure the right data is chosen.
. It works with both newer and older versions of Windows OS.
A free trial version is available, allowing users to test the tool's features before buying the full license. It gives access to limited email conversion and a full preview of data to understand how the tool works.
About GainTools
GainTools is committed to offering user-friendly and effective software solutions for email conversion, backup, and recovery. The company's products are developed with real-world user needs in mind, focusing on data safety, speed, and simplicity. GainTools has built a solid reputation for delivering dependable tools that serve individuals and businesses worldwide.
Availability
The latest version of GainTools Thunderbird Converter can now be downloaded from the website:
