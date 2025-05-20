403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
NASDAQ 100 Forecast Today 22/02: NASDAQ Find Buyers (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The Nasdaq 100 initially did fall pretty significantly overnight in Asian trading, but it's probably worth noting that the last couple of times we've seen the headlines cross the wire where US debt was downgraded, it's all been the same downgrade. So overnight, I think there was a bit of an overreaction and as traders came back on board, especially when we got close to the New York opening, suddenly things changed. And as a result, we have formed a hammer that sits right on top of the 21,000 region. The 21,000 region is of course an area that's been important in the past.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment