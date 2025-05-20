Tariff wars have increased the legitimacy of stimulus measures in Europe and Asia. Since the start of the year, the ECB and Bank of England have been aggressively cutting rates against the Fed's continued rate hikes. The People's Bank of China made a small, 0.1 percentage point cut on Tuesday morning. Earlier this year, Germany announced an $800 billion package of support for the economy, abandoning a tight budget framework, contrasting with the mood for budget deficit reduction in the United States.
403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
DAX40 And FTSE100 Outperform The S&P500, Rejecting Economists' Pessimism
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- Whale.Io Sets Sail For Token2049 Dubai As Wristband Sponsor, Gearing Up For $WHALE Token Launch
- Reppo Releases Whitepaper To Usher AI Builders In The Era Of Vibe Investing
- QTR Family Wealth Launches Independent RIA Firm, Deepening Commitment To Multi-Generational Entrepreneurs
- Rizenet/T-Rize Partnered With Hashlock To Conduct A Security Audit Of Their Governance Token Smart Contracts.
- Strategel Wealth Society Introduces Intelligent Tool Backed By Benjamin Caldwell
CommentsNo comment