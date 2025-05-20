Experiencegift Becomes First Global Travel Gift Card Company To Accept Crypto Payments

- Loes DanielsAMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Experiencegift, the fast-growing, female-founded company behind the world's leading travel gift card brands Hotelgift , Flightgift , and the newly launched Traingift , is proud to announce that it now accepts payments in six major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Ripple, Litecoin, and Solana. This bold move makes Experiencegift the first global travel gift card provider to embrace crypto, offering a seamless payment experience for digital-savvy customers around the world.With Hotelgift granting access to over 750,000 hotels, Flightgift covering flights with all major airlines, and Traingift enabling rail travel across Europe, Experiencegift's portfolio is designed for global citizens. Operating in over 50 countries with strong markets in the US, UK, Australia and Western Europe, the company continues to push boundaries by introducing innovative payment solutions that meet the needs of a new generation of consumers.“Accepting crypto is a natural next step for us. It reflects our commitment to inclusion, convenience, and forward-thinking solutions that empower people to gift unforgettable travel experiences.Why Crypto? Why Now?The decision to support cryptocurrency aligns with Experiencegift's mission to inspire the world to gift experiences over things. Cryptocurrencies offer freedom, speed, and security. Values that reflect the company's vision to become the world's leading provider of experience-based gifts.“Crypto isn't just a trend. It's reshaping how people transact globally,” said Jorik Schröder, Co-founder.“We're excited to be at the forefront of this shift by accepting popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, as well as emerging favorites like Solana and Ripple. Our customers can now choose how they pay, whether they're gifting someone special or booking their own next adventure.”Instant Delivery, Instant JoyPurchasing a Hotelgift, Flightgift, or Traingift card with crypto is fast and easy. Customers can complete their transaction in minutes and receive the gift card via email within five minutes. The cards are ready to be redeemed immediately, making them the perfect solution for last-minute surprises, milestone celebrations or spontaneous getaways.About ExperiencegiftFounded by visionary entrepreneurs Loes Daniels and Jorik Schröder, Experiencegift is redefining gifting with innovative travel gift cards that open the world to recipients. Its brands Hotelgift, Flightgift and Traingift, are trusted by customers in over 50 countries and are designed to bring joy, freedom and memorable experiences.

