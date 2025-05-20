Brahmos Proved Its Effectiveness Again During Operation Sindoor: India's Ambassador To Russia

MENAFN - IANS) Moscow, May 20 (IANS) As India and Russia continue to deepen defence cooperation, the effectiveness of 'Made in India' defence equipment was decisively proven during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, Vinay Kumar, the Ambassador of India to Russia, said in an interview to a Russian publication.

"Our relations have even deepened recently. We not only buy and sell military equipment, but also engage in joint development and production of defence products. Equipment manufactured in India, including BrahMos (a supersonic anti-ship missile of joint Russian-Indian production), has repeatedly proven its effectiveness, including during the period from May 7 to 10. Therefore, I believe that our relations in this area will only develop," Ambassador Vinay Kumar told Izvestia in an interview.

When asked about if new deliveries of Russian defence equipment are currently being discussed between Russia and India, Kumar emphasised that both countries regularly communicate on the entire spectrum of military and military-technical cooperation which remains an important part of the relationship.

He also reiterated New Delhi's position that the ceasefire between India and Pakistan was reached on a bilateral basis when Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called his Indian counterpart.

"A number of leaders, including President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, spoke with their Indian counterparts after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. However, India has consistently pursued a policy according to which Kashmir is a matter of policy on both sides, and mediation by a third party is not envisaged. This position is still maintained," Kumar told the leading Russian newspaper.

The Ambassador highlighted that the current tension with Pakistan arose when India reacted to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, where 26 tourists were shot at point-blank range after their religious affiliation was established.

In response to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and his willingness to help it, Kumar said that India supports negotiations between the parties concerned to put an end to the conflict.

"If we can do something to promote dialogue and a peaceful settlement of the conflict, we will be ready to do it," he added.