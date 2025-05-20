Trucordia Announces Key Leadership Appointments To Accelerate New Platforms Strategy

LINDON, Utah, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trucordia has announced several executive leadership appointments designed to enhance its ability to execute on its bold, transformational growth strategy, including organic growth, integration, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and a strong performance-driven culture. The changes support Trucordia's rollout of platforms, a new operating model that organizes business units by geography or business sector to better serve clients, capture economies of scale, and improve enterprise value.

The following leadership updates are effective immediately:



Trucordia's platforms are led by Michael Moran, Chief Operating Officer, and each of the following Senior Vice Presidents (SVPs): David Brown, Midwest; David Light, Northwest; Ike White, South; Jenni Lee Crocker, East; Matt Barber, Mountain West; Coulton Woodger, Agriculture; and Kirk Benson, Health and Benefits.



Rocky Steele, formerly SVP of Operations, has been appointed SVP of Business Development. In this role, Steele will leverage his strong background in M&A across multiple industries to lead Trucordia's strategic M&A activities, as well as manage Trucordia's community and government relations.

Brooke K. DeWyze, who previously led Trucordia's M&A initiatives, will now serve as SVP of Sales Operations. With deep industry experience in broking and sales enablement, DeWyze will lead the charge across platforms in execution of the industry-leading Trucordia Way for sales and client operations.

"We're excited about the momentum we're building with platforms," said Trucordia CEO Felix Morgan. "The initial feedback from our pilot has been positive, and our latest leadership appointments position us to scale faster, integrate smarter, and grow with excellence."

These leadership updates reflect Trucordia's continued investment in great talent to deliver an industry-leading client experience and scalable growth.

Trucordia, formerly PCF Insurance Services, is the group name for a top 20 U.S. insurance brokerage headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The Trucordia group of companies offers a broad array of commercial and personal lines, life and health, and employee benefits insurance solutions. Trucordia is an integrated organization united by a passion to deliver extraordinary opportunities and exceptional experiences for its clients, partners and each other. With more than 5,000 team members across the U.S., Trucordia is a notable leader in the insurance brokerage space, ranking #19 on Business Insurance's 2024 Top 100 Brokers and #13 on Insurance Journal's 2024 Top Property/Casualty Agencies. Visit trucordia for more information.

