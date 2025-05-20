MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Experts has recognized Pond5 as a leading resource for royalty-free music in 2025.

NEW YORK CITY, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts, a trusted digital publication covering software solutions and creative tools, has officially recognized Pond5 as a leading resource for royalty-free music in 2025. The decision follows an in-depth evaluation of digital music libraries available to content creators, marketers, educators, and media professionals.

Best Royalty Free Music:

Pond5 - With its expansive catalog of expertly produced tracks, intuitive search tools, and flexible pricing models, it provides a seamless experience for anyone in need of premium music for media production.

The recognition reflects broader shifts in the creator economy, where demand for accessible, rights-cleared audio assets continues to grow. As video consumption increases across platforms such as YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn, background music has become a foundational element in digital storytelling. Pond5 has responded to this need with a scalable and user-friendly platform offering a wide selection of music tracks licensed for multi-platform use.

Pond5 hosts a catalog of over 1.5 million royalty-free music tracks, covering genres including cinematic, corporate, electronic, hip-hop, acoustic, ambient, and experimental. This diverse inventory supports a wide range of applications, from short-form social media clips to full-length documentaries and advertising campaigns.

The Software Experts review notes that the royalty-free model provided by Pond5 aligns with the operational needs of modern creators. Unlike traditional licensing methods that may involve recurring royalty payments or limited usage rights, Pond5's approach enables broad, perpetual use of music for a single license fee. This model reduces administrative burdens while ensuring compliance with major platforms' copyright policies.

The report highlights that royalty-free music has moved beyond being a niche offering. It is now a core requirement for professionals in film production, e-learning, game design, app development, and podcasting. Platforms like Pond5 provide not just content, but the infrastructure to support fast and safe deployment across these formats.

Subscription Plans Address Creator Needs Across Different Scales

A major focus of the recognition was the adaptability of Pond5's subscription plans , which are structured to accommodate creators at various stages of growth - from freelancers to production companies.

The platform offers three key subscription options:



Music Subscription ($25/month): Grants access to 10 royalty-free music downloads per month.



Music & Sound Effects Subscription ($30/month): Offers 10 monthly downloads with access to both music and over 1.7 million sound effects.

Footage Plus Subscription ($199/month): Includes 10 monthly downloads from a curated selection of HD/4K footage, music, sound effects, images, and templates.



Each subscription includes a royalty-free license for unlimited project use with global, perpetual rights and no additional fees. All plans also enjoy remaining download rollovers.

Annual subscriptions are available and come with a 10% discount on any additional purchases, providing further value to frequent users.

Pond5's transparent licensing terms were cited in the report as a practical advantage. Users can access license documentation at the point of purchase, ensuring clarity around content usage. This is especially relevant for creators working under tight deadlines or across multiple distribution channels.

Search Tools and Workflow Integration Improve Efficiency

Another factor influencing the Software Experts recognition is the integration of intelligent search and filtering tools. These include filters for mood, genre, instrumentation, duration, tempo (BPM), and keywords, allowing users to quickly locate music that matches specific creative objectives.

The review also points to Pond5's support for editing software integration. The platform offers plugins for Adobe Premiere Pro and other creative tools, enabling faster media asset selection and editing directly within production environments. This integration helps streamline the creative process, making music selection a frictionless part of content development.

Responding to a Changing Creator Landscape

The rise of decentralized content creation has led to a significant increase in non-traditional media producers - from educators building online courses to entrepreneurs creating branded social content. As a result, there is growing demand for high-quality music that is both legal to use and affordable.

According to recent industry data, over 80% of digital video creators rely on royalty-free music in their projects. This figure is expected to grow as more professionals adopt remote production workflows and scale their content output. Platforms like Pond5 are positioned to meet this demand by providing accessible licensing models, regularly updated content libraries, and user support systems that adapt to evolving production requirements.

The Software Experts review emphasizes that Pond5's ability to consistently add new tracks, coupled with its rigorous content curation, ensures that users have access to fresh and high-quality audio assets throughout the year. Each track submitted to the platform undergoes a quality screening process, reinforcing the brand's position as a trusted media provider.

Licensing Simplicity and Legal Assurance

As copyright enforcement becomes more automated across platforms, creators must ensure that their media assets are fully cleared for use. Pond5's licensing structure provides clear legal documentation and usage terms, reducing the risk of content being flagged, demonetized, or removed from hosting platforms.

The review indicates that licensing simplicity is now as critical as the quality of the content itself. Time constraints, legal compliance, and platform monetization policies have made the demand for clear and reliable licenses a non-negotiable part of the content development process.

Pond5's licenses cover most use cases, including broadcast, online streaming, mobile apps, corporate presentations, and advertising. This eliminates the need for multiple licenses across different formats and simplifies budgeting for media production.

Education and Support for Professional Users

Pond5 also provides support resources and educational materials to help users make informed licensing decisions. For agencies or production teams, enterprise-level solutions are available with volume pricing, team access controls, and dedicated account support.

These features enable Pond5 to serve not only individual creators but also teams managing complex content pipelines. This level of service is becoming increasingly necessary as content strategy becomes a key part of brand and business growth in sectors such as education, technology, and entertainment.

Conclusion and Industry Implications

The Software Experts team evaluated numerous platforms and determined that Pond5 aligns well with the current and future needs of content creators. The platform's wide-ranging media access, flexible subscriptions, license transparency, and user-first search tools contribute to its recognition as a reliable and forward-facing audio resource.

This recognition signals a broader shift in how music licensing is being approached in 2025. Rather than treating audio as a static add-on, professional creators are now considering it a foundational layer in content strategy. Solutions that provide clear, scalable access to licensed music-without legal friction-are becoming essential tools in the modern creator's toolkit.

The full review is available now at the Software Experts website .

About Pond5: Pond5 is the world's largest video-first content marketplace, with over 45 million royalty-free video clips, plus millions of music tracks, sound effects, images, and more. Driven by a commitment to its passionate and growing global community of more than 100,000 professional visual and audio artists, Pond5 provides a platform where creative work can flourish.

About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

CONTACT: Drew Thomas (...)