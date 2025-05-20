THE WESTMINSTER KENNEL CLUB ANNOUNCES DATES, VENUES, AND JUDGING PANEL FOR ITS MILESTONE 150TH ANNIVERSARY SHOW

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is going to be an incredible celebration not only of the world's top canines, but also of the rich role this iconic event has played in world history along the way," said Dr. Donald Sturz, President of The Westminster Kennel Club. "No matter what was happening in society, even amid challenging times, the world's greatest dog show always persevered. This year's event will celebrate and pay tribute to the universal love of dogs and the many generations who have shaped what the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is today."

Tickets on sale now for all events January 31 and February 2-3, 2026 in New York City at westminsterkennelclub

Post thi

The 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show judging panel represents a variety of excellence in the sport, featuring world-class breeders, leading handlers, and historic winners from all over the globe.

Two-time Best in Show-winning Pekingese breeder-owner-handler David Fitzpatrick of East Berlin, PA will serve as Best in Show judge in this milestone year. He won Best in Show in 2012 with Malachy, and again in 2021 with Wasabi. Over the years, several of his dogs have also won multiple groups and Reserve Best in Show at Westminster.

Seven highly respected group judges will make their selections over two nights at Madison Square Garden, with their winning dogs advancing to the Best in Show competition.

NIGHT 1



Michael Canalizo of Mill Neck, NY will judge the Hound Group.

Charlotte Patterson of Destin, FL will judge the Toy Group.

Eugene Blake of Tulsa, OK will judge the Non-Sporting Group. Sheree Moses Combs of Wardensville, WV will judge the Herding Group.

NIGHT 2



Douglas Johnson of Bloomington, IN will judge the Sporting Group.

Sioux Forsyth-Green of Pinehurst, NC will judge the Working Group. Polly Smith of St. Stephens Church, VA will judge the Terrier Group.

The finals for the 92nd Annual Junior Showmanship competition at Westminster, which highlights and supports the dedicated youth in the sport of dogs, will be held on Tuesday, February 3 at Madison Square Garden. The Junior Showmanship Finals judge Michael Faulkner of Center Cross, VA will name the Best Junior Handler . The eight junior showmanship finalists will be determined in preliminary rounds by judges Jason Hoke of Madison, WI, and Valerie Nunez-Atkinson of Temecula, CA.

For the complete judging panel, please visit westminsterkennelclub/judges .

The epic three-day, three-night competitive event will feature over 3,000 champion dogs from around the world, culminating in the coveted Best in Show award. Westminster's "Canine Celebration" will kick off Westminster Week on Saturday, January 31, at the Javits Center and feature a variety of showstopping activities, including last year's hugely popular Flyball Tournament at Westminster and the 13th Annual Masters Agility Championship presented by Purina Pro Plan.

Tickets for all events at both venues are on sale now and are available through westminsterkennelclub . For Javits group sales and ADA-accessible/companion information, please email: [email protected] . For Madison Square Garden, accessible seating may be secured through Ticketmaster or by contacting the Accessibility Services Department at [email protected] or 888-609-7599.

Additional event information, including partner hotel listings, FOX Sports broadcast and streaming schedules, and more, will be available at westminsterkennelclub . Be sure to follow The Westminster Kennel Club on social media to keep up on event news and special announcements. WESTMINSTER. There's only one.® Visit us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

About The Westminster Kennel Club

The Westminster Kennel Club, established in 1877, is America's oldest organization dedicated to the sport of dogs. It hosts the iconic, all-breed Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the second-longest, continuously held sporting event in the U.S. after the Kentucky Derby and, since 1948, the longest nationally televised live dog show. The Club's mission is to enhance the lives of all dogs by celebrating the companionship of dogs and promoting responsible dog ownership and breed preservation. The Club advocates for purpose-bred dogs, with an understanding that each breed has a legacy and history that deserves to be taught, honored, and preserved. The Club uses education to raise awareness and encourage owners to conscientiously select dogs that are the right match for their families. The annual dog show-a conformation competition for purpose-bred dogs-and the Masters Agility Championship and Masters Obedience Championship-where dogs from all backgrounds are eligible to compete-make Westminster Week, with thousands of dogs from the U.S. and around the world, a pinnacle experience for any dog lover. The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show has captivated canine enthusiasts for more than a century. Learn more at westminsterkennelclub . WESTMINSTER. There's only one.®

About Nestlé Purina PetCare

Nestlé Purina PetCare creates richer lives for pets and the people who love them. Founded in 1894, Purina has helped dogs and cats live longer, healthier lives by offering scientifically based nutritional innovations.

Purina manufactures some of the world's most trusted and popular pet care products, including Pro Plan, Purina ONE, Fancy Feast and Tidy Cats. Our more than 11,000 U.S. associates take pride in our trusted pet food, treat and litter brands that feed 46 million dogs and 68 million cats every year. Nearly 500 Purina scientists, veterinarians, and pet care experts ensure our commitment to unsurpassed quality and nutrition.

Purina Pro Plan is a leader in the advanced nutrition category, with more than 140 targeted formulas to help your pet thrive throughout every stage of life. It is also the food of choice for 18 of the past 19 Westminster Best in Show winners*. For more information, visit or follow @ProPlan on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook.

Purina promotes responsible pet care through our scientific research, our products and our support for pet-related organizations. Over the past five years, Purina has contributed more than $150 million towards organizations that bring, and keep, people and pets together, as well as those that help our communities and environment thrive.

Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina or subscribe here to get the latest Purina news.

*The handler or owners of these champions may have received Purina Pro Plan dog food as Purina ambassadors.

SOURCE The Westminster Kennel Club