SPINS Acquires Lucky Labs, Expanding Digital Capabilities And Strengthening Footprint In Beauty And Wellness

CHICAGO, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SPINS, the leading provider of data, analytics, and omnichannel activation solutions for the Natural Products industry, today announced the acquisition of Lucky Labs, a digital technology company renowned for its innovative product locator platform that enhances brand and marketing strategies by connecting values-driven consumers with beauty and wellness brands, both online and in-store.

As demand for clean, conscious beauty grows, consumers are bringing the same expectations they developed in food-transparency, sustainability, and better-for-you ingredients-to their beauty and wellness purchases. They're also discovering and buying products across multiple channels, engaging with brands through a mix of digital media, e-commerce, and in-store experiences.

This acquisition meaningfully extends SPINS' passion for, and expertise in, decoding conscious consumer behavior into an increasingly relevant vertical. It accelerates both companies' commitment to supporting brands with the data-driven insights they need to optimize media investments and enhance the shopper experience.

"At SPINS, our mission has always been to accelerate the growth of values-led brands by equipping them with the intelligence and tools needed to deeply understand-and meaningfully engage-the modern consumer," said Jay Margolis, CEO of SPINS. "With Lucky Labs, we're taking the next step-helping our partners not only understand their consumers but also reach them in the moments that matter most. It's about brands building enduring relationships with their customers and meeting their evolving needs."

Lucky Labs' platform is used by some of the most forward-thinking beauty and wellness brands to drive product discovery and track retail availability in real time. The technology uses first-party data from retail partners to provide granular visibility into inventory and shopper conversion behavior, allowing brands to drive more effective campaigns and improve ROI across every channel.

"SPINS and Lucky Labs share a common mission: helping conscious consumers find and support the brands they believe in," said Sneh Parmar, CEO and Co-founder of Lucky Labs. "Together, we're simplifying discovery and purchase for shoppers-while equipping brands and retailers with smarter, more connected tools to drive growth."

"We're excited to expand the SPINS ecosystem with standout beauty brands and some of the most recognized retailers in the industry," added Nafis Azad, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer of Lucky Labs.

Together, SPINS and Lucky Labs offer a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end solution for beauty and wellness brands-combining market intelligence, product-level insights, and omnichannel shopper engagement into a single, unified platform.

About SPINS

SPINS is the leading growth and performance platform for the Natural Products industry, combining unmatched product intelligence, consumer insights, and omnichannel activation solutions to fuel brand and retailer success. For over two decades, SPINS has empowered values-driven innovation across the store by helping partners understand emerging trends, optimize performance, and connect with shoppers wherever they are. Learn more at .

About Lucky Labs

Lucky Labs is a shopper experience platform that helps brands turn consumer interest into action. Its technology connects shoppers to the right point of purchase-online or in-store-while giving brands real-time visibility into product availability, campaign performance, and conversion behavior. Learn more at .

SOURCE SPINS

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED