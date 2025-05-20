Passage Health Secures $8 Million Series A To Transform Autism Care With Next‐Generation EMR & Practice Mgmt Solution

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Investment led by Telescope Partners will accelerate product innovation, expand reach, and help reduce time‐to‐therapy for individuals on the autism spectrum.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Passage Health, the modern ABA EMR and practice‐management platform, announced an $8M Series A investment led by Telescope Partners. The capital will fund continued product development and innovation, hiring, and nationwide rollout to the more than 15,000 ABA provider sites that need more reliable, easier‐to‐use software.

Founded in 2022 by CEO Bill White and CTO Gabriel Khaselev, Passage Health replaces fragmented solutions and outdated systems that lead to inefficient workflows, unreliable clinical data, and limited visibility into performance. The all-in-one platform bridges the gap between clinical and business operations, combining real-time data collection and analysis, intelligent scheduling, built-in claim submission, automatic payment posting, and actionable insights in a single, consumer-grade application. Early adopters have drastically saved time on documentation, improved capacity planning and utilization, achieved faster, more predictable cash flows, and enhanced clinical outcomes – allowing them to open spots sooner for families facing year-long waitlists for care.

“Clinicians spend too much time wrestling with outdated tools and not enough time with the kids who need them,” said Bill White, Passage Health co‐founder and CEO.“This funding lets us double down on our mission to cut documentation time and manual processes in half and give every clinic-large or small-the technology they deserve to deliver high‐quality care.”

"Passage Health's modern, full-suite approach to ABA therapy workflows is solving perennial challenges for clinicians," said Nicole Naidoo, Partner at Telescope Partners. "We're proud to support their mission as they continue to build technology to help the hardworking therapists who are improving the lives of children with autism."

Today, Passage Health partners with more than 150 practices across nearly every U.S. state. The company recently released new automated clinical treatment progression functionality, an interactive graphing engine, and an integrated treatment report builder that gives supervisors instant visibility into treatment fidelity-an example of the rapid product velocity the investment will help sustain.



About Passage Health

Passage Health builds an all-in-one EMR and practice‐management platform for ABA and pediatric therapy providers. Founded in New York City in 2022, the company's mission is to improve the quality and accessibility of autism care through dynamic software that automates documentation, streamlines billing, and surfaces real‐time insights. To learn more, visit passagehealth .

About Telescope Partners

Telescope Partners is a thesis-driven, early stage venture capital investor for exceptional entrepreneurs building enterprise software companies. By combining operational expertise, strategic guidance, and a powerful network of resources, Telescope Partners supports entrepreneurs in building enduring, high-impact companies.

