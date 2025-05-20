Hard-Working Hard Cider: Blake’S Hard Cider & Carhartt Team Up To Address Food Insecurity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new, limited release American Apple Imperial Cider collaboration will support The Farmlink Project







ARMADA, Mich., May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The flavor-makers at America's fastest growing cidery Blake's Hard Cider and neighboring Michigan-based workwear brand, Carhartt , are teaming up this summer to celebrate agriculture and reduce food waste in support of The Farmlink Project .

A new, limited edition 6-pack and 19.2 tall boy can of Blake's American Apple x Carhartt 8% ABV Imperial Hard Cider is now available nationwide all summer and fall. Find the co-branded packaging at your favorite grocery and retail stores across 36 states or try it on tap at select bars and restaurants.

As America's leading independent cider producer, Blake's Hard Cider is always made with 100% real fruit and American-grown apples. A perfect complement to Carhartt's commitment to quality workwear and firm roots in hard work and farming heritage, Blake's authentic, farm-based beverages are founded on a 1,300-acre orchard in Southeast Michigan and almost 80 years of Blake's family generational farming.

“We are celebrating our farmers because they're the backbone of America, and also because they are our friends, co-workers and family,” said Blake's Beverage Company Founder and CEO Andrew Blake.“Carhartt and Blake's both work every day to celebrate the hard-working people who provide for us, and this collaboration is one special way to share that pride with all the people we celebrate.”

Every can of American Apple x Carhartt raises awareness for The Farmlink Project and its mission to combat food waste and food insecurity. The nonprofit connects farmers to communities, delivering millions of pounds of farm fresh produce that would otherwise be wasted to feed families in need.

“We're proud to once again partner with our friends at Blake's to raise awareness for hardworking farmers and their communities,” said Todd Corley, Chief People and Impact Officer at Carhartt.“Through the American Apple collaboration, we will donate $200,000 to our partners at The Farmlink Project to support their important mission to fight food insecurity and reduce food waste.”

Beginning with a unique blend of apple varietals, American Apple x Carhartt delivers balanced sweetness and contains no artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners. The result of using real fruit is a pure, uncompromised taste.

Find American Apple x Carhartt near you using the Cider Finder or shop the American Apple collection at blakeshardcider.com .

ABOUT BLAKE'S HARD CIDER

Founded in 2013, Blake's Hard Cider is an independent, family-owned craft cidery. Located in Armada, Mich., on Blake's Orchard and Cider Mill's 1,300-acre orchard, Blake's Hard Cider is rooted in almost 80 years of generational farming. Led by a focus on fresh pressed apples and fruit-forward flavor innovation, Blake's challenges the status quo of cider with bold, unique flavors. With distribution nationwide, Blake's Hard Cider is a top 10 cider brand in the U.S. and the top-selling cider in Michigan. Visit us in Michigan or online at .

ABOUT CARHARTT

Established in 1889, Carhartt is a global premium workwear brand with a rich heritage of developing rugged products for workers on and off the job. Headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan, with approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, Carhartt is family-owned and managed by the descendants of the company's founder, Hamilton Carhartt. For more information, visit .

