Did Paresh Rawal Demand Additional Pay From Akshay Kumar’S Production House For 'Hera Pheri 3'?
Several media reports suggest that Akshay Kumar's Cape of Good Films has filed a lawsuit against Rawal of Rs. 25 crores for abruptly quitting the film midway, despite the shoot already being underway
Now, IANS has learned exclusively that a major reason for Rawal's exit is that he demanded additional payment for the film, despite already charging a hefty amount. According to reports, Rawal had signed the contract, taken the signing amount, and was paid more than his usual fee. He was even a part of all the important meetings for 'Hera Pheri 3'.
A source close to the production house said,“Mr. Paresh is a veteran actor, and we've had the pleasure of working with him on several projects. However, this behaviour seems unprofessional and was completely unexpected from someone of his stature.”
After Rawal's exit, the production house is facing significant setbacks. With tight timelines and a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting the return of the iconic trio, the disruption has not just caused delays but also creative challenges. Baburao (played by Rawal) is an iconic character loved by millions, and the team is determined not to lose the essence that made this franchise a crowd favourite.
On Sunday, Rawal used social media to share the reason for his exit from the eagerly awaited comedy sequel.
The veteran actor tweeted,“ I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director.”
Rawal is yet comment on the matter.
