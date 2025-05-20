Shelterlogic Group Names Brian Slagle As Chief Financial Officer

Slagle will report directly to Raymond and lead the company's financial strategy and operations. He joins ShelterLogic Group from Lifetime Products Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of outdoor recreation and leisure products, where he served as CFO and Treasurer. Over his 20-year tenure at Lifetime, he held several senior finance roles before assuming the top financial post in 2013. Earlier in his career, he worked in public accounting at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

"I'm excited to join ShelterLogic Group and be part of a company with such a strong portfolio of brands," said Slagle. "There's incredible potential here, and I look forward to helping the team unlock new opportunities for growth and operational excellence."

A retired Major in the U.S. Army Reserve, Slagle served over 20 years and received the Bronze Star Medal for his service during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Southern California and an MBA from Brigham Young University. He is also a Certified Public Accountant.

About ShelterLogic Group

ShelterLogic Group is a leading global manufacturer of shade, shelter, storage, and outdoor lifestyle products. With a diverse portfolio of brands including ShelterLogic, Arrow Storage Products, Quik Shade, RIO Beach, Sojag, CAMP&GO, and licensed lines like Tommy Bahama, Life is Good, and Margaritaville, the company delivers innovative, durable, and affordable solutions for both residential and commercial customers. From portable garages and sheds to beach chairs and gazebos, ShelterLogic Group is committed to helping people enjoy and protect their outdoor spaces. Headquartered in Watertown, Connecticut, the company serves customers across North America and beyond.

