Notice Of Changes To Shareholding And Share Capital Of Northern Horizon Capital AS
The shareholders decided to decrease the share capital from EUR 138,899 to EUR 125,000 by cancelling all 13,899 B-class shares held by the shareholder Northern Horizon Capital JIC OÜ (total nominal value of EUR 13,899).
As a result of the foregoing, Northern Horizon Capital A/S (registered in Denmark under registration number CVR 27599397) increases its direct shareholding from 90% to 100% of the shares, remaining the sole shareholder of Northern Horizon Capital AS.
For additional information, please contact:
Tarmo Karotam
Baltic Horizon Fund manager
E-mail ...
The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS.
