Arizona Wildfires Ravage Over 8,000 Hectares

2025-05-20 09:15:03
(MENAFN) Massive wildfires have been sweeping across Arizona since last Tuesday, consuming over 8,000 hectares. Due to dry conditions and low humidity, a "Red Flag" warning has been issued across the state.

Over 700 firefighters are working tirelessly to control the blazes, and as of Monday, 38% of the affected area has been contained, according to a report from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management on X.

The fires are fueled by high winds and are destroying vegetation, including grass, shrubs, and trees.

Starting on May 13 in the Greer region in eastern Arizona, the fires have caused extensive damage, burning thousands of hectares.

On May 17, Governor Katie Hobbs declared a state of emergency after visiting the fire zone, releasing $200,000 in state funds to assist with firefighting efforts, as reported by a news agency.

Hobbs took to X to express her appreciation: "Thank you to every firefighter, emergency responder, and local official working around the clock to protect lives, homes, and entire communities. Arizona is grateful, and we’re with you for the long road ahead."

