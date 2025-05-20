Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
S. Korea's June Presidential Race Marks First All-Male Election in 18 Years


(MENAFN) For the first time in 18 years, South Korea's presidential race on June 3 will feature an entirely male slate of candidates, despite women comprising half of the electorate.

This marks the first all-male election since 2007, when all 12 candidates were men, according to media reports, which referenced data from the National Election Commission’s Cyber Election History Museum.

Women's representation in the race peaked in 2012 when Park Geun-hye, leader of the Saenuri Party, made history as the first woman to serve as president. That year, four out of the seven candidates were women, including Park, Lee Jung-hee from the Unified Progressive Party, and independents Kim So-yeon and Kim Soon-ja.

However, women's participation has steadily decreased since the impeachment and removal of President Park in March 2017 due to a major corruption scandal.

In the snap election held in May 2017, Sim Sang-jung, the former leader of the progressive Justice Party, was the only female candidate among 15 contenders.

Only two women participated in the 2022 election out of 14 candidates: Sim, who became the first South Korean woman to run in two consecutive presidential races, and Kim Jae-yeon of the Progressive Party.

South Korea's upcoming snap election on June 3 follows the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol by the Constitutional Court.

