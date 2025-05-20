MENAFN - PR Newswire) In An Industry First, New App Brings One-Tap Recording, Mixing and Jam Tracks to Mobile, Tablet and Desktop Devices

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC) today announces the launch of Fender® Studio , the all-new app for recording, jamming and capturing creativity wherever and whenever it strikes. Available on iOS, Android, macOS, Windows and Linux, Fender Studio is a free tool available for anyone looking to record, practice or just have fun playing along with Jam Tracks. Compatible with audio interfaces on mobile, tablet and desktop devices, Fender Studio makes it easy for players to capture guitar riffs, vocals and more, with just one tap. Packed with powerful tones, Fender Studio is the only app of its kind with authentic Fender amp models.

INTRODUCING FENDER STUDIO: RECORD, JAM AND CREATE WITH THE AUTHENTIC SOUND OF FENDER AMPS AND EFFECTS

Continue Reading

Building on nearly 80 years of sonic innovation, Fender continues to empower musicians by expanding into the digital space with apps like Fender Studio, providing all the tools needed to create. As the maker of legendary guitars, basses, amps and accessories that have shaped musicians worldwide, Fender continues to revolutionize how artists create and record. Fender Studio adds to the company's existing digital apps including Fender Play®, Fender Tone® and Fender Tune® to deliver a complete platform where musicians can learn, practice, perform and now record their music. By providing the entire signal chain from instrument to recording, Fender Studio makes recording accessible to guitar players and music creators at every level making it faster to capture and share ideas digitally.

"I've always said to the team, anyone should be able to just hit a single button on their phone and be able to start recording," said Fender CEO Andy Mooney. "We've built exactly that. We believe Fender Studio will enable more music creation than ever before by serving the needs of today's creators and that will drive sustained growth for our company and our industry. I'm proud of what the team has created and can't wait to hear what gets recorded in Fender Studio."

Fender Studio shares DNA with the award-winning digital audio workstation, Studio One® Pro, offering users access to world class recording, editing and production capabilities. Fender Studio brings this heritage to a mobile-friendly user interface that's quick and easy to use. Key capabilities include:



One-tap recording: The fastest way to get started without a complicated setup; start recording the moment inspiration strikes.

Authentic Fender amp and effects models : Record and jam with the sound of authentic Fender Mustang® and RumbleTM Series guitar and bass amplifiers. Includes a '65 Twin Reverb guitar amp Rumble 800 v.3 bass amp, five FX pedals and an integrated tuner-plus six additional amps and effects upon registration for free with a Fender Connect account. Start shaping tones from scratch or use any of the included presets to get to playing quickly and easily.

Jam Tracks : Play along with 20 professionally recorded, fully editable jam tracks-ranging from pop ballads to metal. Each track is a complete multitrack audio session, with options to transpose, mute, solo, speed up or slow down individual parts. Studio Quality Audio Editing Tools: Dial in the sound of your recordings and mix with Compressor, EQ, Reverb, Delay and fun vocal effects like De-Tuner, Transformer, Ring Modulator and Vocoder.

"Fender Studio represents our continued commitment to providing players and musicians of all levels with great sounding, easy to use recording tools," said Max Gutnik, EVP & GM of PreSonus, Jackson, Charvel, Gretsch and EVH Brands. "Whether you are new to recording or a seasoned pro, Fender Studio delivers authentic Fender tones and intuitive editing capabilities to record, jam, create and inspire, for free. We are super-excited to release Fender Studio and hear all the amazing music it will help bring into the world!"

For guitar players looking to record directly into Fender Studio, Fender's new pocket sized audio interface, Fender Link I/O , offers easy compatibility. Fender Link I/O provides an exceptional latency-free recording experience allowing guitarists to track and monitor their performance without any delay. Fender Link I/O is built with an input stage designed to replicate the dynamic response of Fender's world-famous amplifiers, offering high-quality 24-bit / 96kHz audio for studio-level recordings wherever and whenever musicians are inspired. Crafted for guitarists to on-the-go creatives, Link I/O and Fender Studio offer the easiest and quickest way to start recording guitar on mobile or desktop applications. Additionally, Fender Studio works great with a variety of audio interfaces that are compatible across users' devices.

Watch Fender introduce Fender Studio with Nashville-based guitarist and creator, Dre DiMura and guitarist, guitar teacher, and composer, Alyssa Day . Lookbook with additional product description can be found HERE and images of Fender Studio HERE .

For technical specs, additional information on new Fender products and to find a retail partner near you, visit . Join the conversation on social media by following @Fender.

ABOUT FENDER MUSICAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION:

Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world's leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation (FMIC)–whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel®, Bigsby® and PreSonus® – follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. Since 2015, Fender's digital arm has introduced a new ecosystem of products and interactive experiences to accompany players at every stage of their musical journey. This includes innovative apps and learning platforms designed to complement Fender guitars, amplifiers, effects pedals, accessories and pro-audio gear, and inspire players through an immersive musical experience. FMIC is dedicated to unlocking the power of musical expression for all players, from beginners to history-making legends. In 2021, Fender celebrated 75 years of giving artists "wings to fly," carrying on the vision of its founder, Leo Fender, and connecting players through a shared love of music.

FENDER, FENDER in fanciful script, FENDER PLAY, FENDER TONE, FENDER TUNE, MUSTANG and TWIN REVERB are registered trademarks of FMIC and/or its affiliates. The STUDIO ONE logo is a registered trademark of PreSonus Software Limited. FENDER LINK I/O and RUMBLE are trademarks of FMIC and/or its affiliates.

All other product and company names may be trademarks of their respective owners, and may be used herein under license. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by or of the respective owners.

SOURCE Fender Musical Instruments Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED