GM Enhances Loyalty Program And Unveils New GM Rewardstm Mastercard® From Barclays

MENAFN - PR Newswire) GM Rewards members can also earn and redeem GM Rewards points towards digital services like most OnStar plans and Super Cruise, the hands-free driver assistance technology which can be used on about 750,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada.

"GM has led the U.S. automotive industry in loyalty for a decade2, and now we're rewarding both our new and existing members with easier access to savings opportunities and new ways to engage with us," said Ralph Darmo, VP of loyalty programs at GM. "Additionally, we're creating exciting member-exclusive experiences that only GM can provide – such as trackside access at racing events and off-the-grid EV excursions. Cardmembers can use the new GM Rewards Mastercard to earn GM Rewards points from everyday purchases like food, shopping and travel. And you can redeem GM Rewards points towards your next vehicle, for accessories or features to upgrade your vehicle, and for services."

In addition, customers of GM Financial will be able to redeem GM Rewards points towards an account balance. And now, GM Rewards points can be combined with GM's Family First employee, dealer and supplier discount programs, for eligible customers.

Issued by Barclays, the new GM Rewards Mastercard further expands the Wilmington, Delaware-based bank's portfolio of co-branded credit cards, which includes some of America's best-known brands.

"We're proud to partner with GM and Mastercard to deliver a credit card that puts real value in customers' hands," said Denny Nealon, CEO, Barclays US Consumer Bank. "With industry-leading rewards and flexible redemption options, the GM Rewards Mastercard makes every purchase more rewarding for GM customers across the U.S."

Launching today, the new GM Rewards Mastercard combines the security and convenience of Mastercard's network with the benefits of Mastercard World Elite. Cardmembers will also enjoy the following benefits:



30,000 bonus points after spending $1,000 within 90 days of account opening

Up to 10x points on eligible GM purchases, consisting of 7x points for every $1 spent when you use your GM Rewards Mastercard, plus up to 3x points for being a GM Rewards member

3x points on all other purchases with the GM Rewards Mastercard (such as fuel, groceries, restaurants and travel)

Redeem points towards a new GM vehicle, GM Financial account balances, parts, accessories and eligible services

Unlimited point earning potential Low introductory APR for 9 months on qualifying GM purchases greater than $499 made within 30 days of account opening

(terms and conditions apply )

"Mastercard is thrilled to partner with GM and Barclays in offering exciting benefits tailored to cardmembers' lifestyles," said John Levitsky, Co-President, United States for Mastercard. "The GM Rewards Mastercard provides convenience and security through the power of our network, while unlocking valuable benefits that enhance the cardmember experience on and off the road."

Existing cardmembers should continue to use their current cards through August 25, 2025. Current cardmembers will receive their new, replacement Barclays cards later this summer, along with activation instructions so they can begin using their new card on August 25.

Later this year, GM and Barclays will launch the GM BusinessTM Mastercard®, specifically for business customers, with a higher earn rate on GM purchases and expanded redemption options.

GM Rewards: Earn points with fewer restrictions

The free-to-join GM Rewards program offers up valuable points per dollar spent and allows redemptions across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac and services. Key updates include:



3x points for every $1 spent on eligible GM purchases

1 point per $5 spent on GM new and certified pre-owned vehicles

Earn and redeem for digital services like most OnStar plans and Super Cruise

No maximum point limits on redemptions or vehicle restrictions

Ability to gift or transfer points to other GM Rewards members

Opportunities to redeem points for exclusive GM events and experiences

Points can now be combined with employee, dealer and supplier discounts* Points can be redeemed towards GM Financial loan or lease account balances*

*Terms, conditions and eligibility requirements apply

1Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a handheld device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit gmc/connectivity-technology/super-cruise for compatible roads and full details.

2Source: S&P Global Mobility "Loyalty to Manufacturer Award," February 2025

About General Motors

General Motors (NYSE:GM ) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter and lower emission cars, trucks and SUVs. GM's Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry's widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future.

About Barclays US Consumer Bank

Barclays US Consumer Bank is a leading co-branded credit card issuer and financial services partner in the United States that creates highly customized programs to drive customer loyalty and engagement for some of the country's most successful travel, entertainment, retail and affinity institutions. The bank offers co-branded, small business and private label credit cards, installment loans, online savings accounts and CDs. For more information, please visit BarclaysUS .

About Mastercard

Mastercard powers economies and empowers people in 200+ countries and territories worldwide. Together with our customers, we're building a resilient economy where everyone can prosper. We support a wide range of digital payments choices, making transactions secure, simple, smart and accessible. Our technology and innovation, partnerships, and networks combine to deliver a unique set of products and services that help people, businesses and governments realize their greatest potential.

SOURCE Barclays US