Ethosenergy Signs O&M Contract For Manzanillo Power Land Project

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- EthosEnergy announces the signing of a multi-year contract with Energia 2000, S.A. to provide third-party operations and maintenance (O&M) services for the Manzanillo Power Land project in the Dominican Republic. Currently under construction, this 420-megawatt combined cycle facility located in the Pepillo Salcedo, Montecristi province, is expected to be operational later this year.

The project is the largest developed in a border province in the Dominican Republic and features an advanced technology Siemens Energy SGT6-8000H gas turbine along with an SST6-3000 steam turbine, with a focus on energy efficiency to help produce clean, reliable and cost-effective electricity for the country. Situated within the Manzanillo Port development, this new plant sits alongside a natural gas terminal and port with reception pier and breakwater.

“We are excited to partner with Energia 2000 as they look to bring reliable, secure energy to the Dominican Republic”, said Luis Vintimilla, vice president O&M Business Development for EthosEnergy.“Our goals are to maximize plant availability, optimize performance and ensure safe, long-term operation of the plant.”

According to Jaime Santana Bonetti, chairman of Energia 2000,“We chose EthosEnergy for the care, custody and control of the Manzanillo project because of their proven experience and proactive and flexible approach to risk management. Once operational, this new facility will reset the bar for state-of-the-art energy efficiency in Latin America and the Caribbean.”

EthosEnergy currently operates almost 30GW of thermal and renewable assets around the world and has provided O&M services for more than 150 facilities worldwide, totaling over 50GW of power managed since the inception of the division nearly 20 years ago.

Energia 2000 S.A. is a key player in the Dominican Republic's energy sector, currently spearheading the development of the Manzanillo Power Land project. This private consortium is responsible for the financing, design, construction, and upcoming operation of a state-of-the-art 420 MW natural gas combined-cycle thermoelectric power plant located in Pepillo Salcedo, Montecristi. The Manzanillo Power Land project is a cornerstone of the region's energy strategy, poised to enhance the stability of the national grid and meet the country's growing electricity demands with more efficient and cleaner energy generation. The project utilizes advanced Siemens Energy turbine technology and is being constructed by the multinational EPC firm Lindsayca, Inc., with commercial operations anticipated to commence in 2025.

