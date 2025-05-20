Hisense Awarded ESG Label By Dubai Chamber Of Commerce For Commitment To Sustainable Growth

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Dubai Chamber of Commerce ESG Label is a developmental framework designed to help companies assess and improve their ESG performance while gaining recognition for their progress. Developed by the Chamber's Centre for Responsible Business, the Label serves as a catalyst for sustainable business growth and resilience across the UAE's private sector.

With sustainability at the core of its global operations, Hisense has taken bold steps to reduce environmental impact, advance social equity, and promote good governance across every level of its business. This includes transforming production facilities to be more eco-conscious, developing energy-efficient products, and embedding ESG into business strategy. In the Middle East, Hisense continues to push for low-emission and environmentally responsible practices as part of its long-term vision to build a century-strong legacy powered by purpose.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Hisense Middle East undertook a detailed self-assessment through the ESG Label program in 2025.

Jason Ou, President of Hisense Middle East and Africa , commented: "We are immensely proud to receive the ESG Label from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce which serves as a strong endorsement of our regional and global sustainability ambitions. At Hisense, ESG is not a buzzword, but a business imperative. This recognition reaffirms our belief that innovation and responsibility go hand in hand, and we remain committed to creating long-term value for our customers, employees, partners, and the communities we serve."

Hisense continues to lead on multiple ESG fronts. In 2023, on a global level, the company reported 7,926.73 metric tons of CO2 emissions, achieving a 14.36% reduction in carbon intensity compared to its baseline year. The company aims to cut carbon intensity by 40% by 2030 and include 50% of its suppliers in its emissions management system by 2025.

Across product categories, Hisense has secured 5-star certifications for energy and water efficiency in the UAE, while simultaneously reducing raw material usage and increasing reliance on recycled and sustainable materials.

From a social and governance perspective, Hisense Middle East upholds high employee satisfaction, ensures pay equity, and drives inclusive practices. The company maintains rigorous standards for ethics, health and safety, data privacy, and anti-competitive conduct.

Hisense further solidifies its regional presence through its dedicated Research & Development (R&D) Centre in Dubai , which plays a key role in local product innovation and market-specific solutions, reinforcing the brand's strategy of combining global expertise with local relevance.

The ESG Label recognition is a testament to Hisense's mission to integrate sustainability across all aspects of its business, helping shape a better, more responsible future for generations to come.

As a brand driven by the philosophy of "Technology for Good, Business for Good," Hisense remains committed to shaping a more sustainable, equitable future for all.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognised leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specialising in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2024). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

With 34 industrial parks, 30 R&D centres and 66 overseas companies, Hisense continues to lead the industry with a diverse range of products. With regional headquarters in Dubai, UAE, and 5 offices across the MENA region, Hisense ensures efficient manufacturing, innovation, and distribution, to meet the evolving needs of consumers in the market. Stay updated with all the latest developments on the website: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

