Biohacker And 4X NY Times Bestselling Author Dave Asprey Returns With Groundbreaking New Book, Heavily Meditated

The Fast Path to Remove Your Triggers, Dissolve Stress, and Activate Inner Peace

- Dr. Daniel G. AmenNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dave Asprey , the father of biohacking and 4x New York Times bestselling author, is back with his most personal and transformative book yet: Heavily Meditated (Harper, on-sale May 2025).Known for pushing the boundaries of human performance, Asprey now sets his sights inward. In Heavily Meditated, he unveils a no-BS, science-backed roadmap for mastering your mind, calming your nervous system, and tapping into your highest potential - even if you've never meditated a day in your life.Drawing on decades of biohacking research, spiritual exploration, and neuroscience, Asprey introduces readers to practical tools like neurofeedback, breathwork, forgiveness frameworks, and“The Reset Process” - his signature method for rewiring the brain for peace and clarity. With raw vulnerability, he also opens up about his own experience navigating autism spectrum disorder, chronic brain fog, betrayal, and public scrutiny.This is not your typical meditation book. It's a brain upgrade disguised as a spiritual guide.With the global wellness industry craving solutions that actually work, Heavily Meditated arrives as a timely and essential guide for high performers, entrepreneurs, and everyday seekers ready to reclaim their energy, sharpen their focus, and stop being hijacked by stress.Whether you've tried meditation and failed or you're simply overwhelmed by modern life, Dave Asprey offers a radical yet achievable solution: upgrade your inner world to transform your outer reality.About the Author:Dave Asprey is the founder of Bulletproof Coffee, Upgrade Labs, and 40 Years of Zen. He is the host of the top-rated The Human Upgrade podcast and the creator of the global biohacking movement. His work has been featured in The New York Times, Forbes, Men's Health, and more.Book Details:Heavily MeditatedBy Dave AspreyHarper | May 20, 2025 | ISBN: 978-0-06-320476-8Hardcover | 320 pages | $28.99For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:

