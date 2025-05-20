Ukraine claims Hungary is spying

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) claims to have uncovered and dismantled a Hungarian military intelligence network allegedly operating in the Transcarpathia region, near Ukraine's western border. In a statement on Friday, SBU spokesperson Artyom Degtyarenko announced the detention of two Ukrainian military veterans—a man and a woman—who were allegedly working for Hungary’s military intelligence agency.According to the SBU, the network was collecting classified information on Ukraine’s regional defenses and gauging local political sentiment, including potential responses to a hypothetical Hungarian military presence in the area. Degtyarenko called the incident a first in Ukraine’s history and accused the network of espionage activities “to the detriment of our state.” The detainees face charges of high treason and could be sentenced to life in prison with asset forfeiture.Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto rejected the accusations as baseless anti-Hungarian propaganda, describing the incident as part of a broader information war tied to the Ukraine conflict. He suggested Kiev's allegations are retaliatory, stemming from Hungary’s consistent refusal to provide military support to Ukraine or back its EU membership bid.Szijjarto also revealed that Budapest had expelled two Ukrainian diplomats it identified as intelligence operatives. In a Facebook post, he warned that Ukraine’s EU future relies on Hungary’s support and stated Budapest would not tolerate smear campaigns from Kiev.Relations between the two countries have deteriorated due to Hungary’s neutral stance on the Ukraine-Russia war and its criticisms of Ukrainian policies that allegedly restrict the rights of the Hungarian minority in Transcarpathia.

