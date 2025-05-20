Beyon Cyber Recognized By Deloitte As Fastest Growing Cyber Security Company In The Region For Third Consecutive Year

Beyon Cyber CEO Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa

Beyon Cyber Recognized by Deloitte as the Fastest-growing Cybersecurity Company in the Middle East for 3rd Year

Beyon Cyber Wins 2025 'Kiyadat' Award - Reserved for High Growth Companies led by GCC Nationals Only Bahrain Based Company to Receive both Prestigious Honours

- Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon CyberMANAMA, BAHRAIN, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Beyon Cyber , part of the Beyon Group , has been recognized by Deloitte for the third consecutive year, as the fastest-growing cybersecurity company in the region , ranking among the top-performing tech firms in the 2025 Middle East & Cyprus Technology Fast 50. Furthermore, Beyon Cyber was ranked in the 'Kiyadat' (Leader) category, which is reserved for standout, high growth companies led by GCC nationals. Beyon Cyber is the only Bahrain based company to make the list and the only company this year to receive both prestigious honours.The Deloitte Middle East Technology Fast 50 programme recognizes the region's fastest-growing technology companies based on verified four-year revenue growth, highlighting those that combine rapid scale with innovation and entrepreneurial drive. Beyon Cyber's third consecutive inclusion reflects not only sustained performance, but also its growing market leadership in one of the region's most complex, trust-dependent sectors.The 'Kiyadat' award, introduced by Deloitte this year, honours high-performing technology companies founded or led by GCC nationals who are shaping the region's digital and economic future. Beyon Cyber is 100% Bahraini-managed and currently the largest private sector employer of Bahraini nationals in cybersecurity - a reflection of its deep alignment with national talent development strategies and long-term commitment to building sovereign capabilities.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shaikh Khalid bin Daij Al Khalifa, CEO of Beyon Cyber said,“Winning this recognition three years in a row confirms that Beyon Cyber is among the fastest-growing technology companies in the region. In a list dominated by SaaS and Fintech players, we're proud to be the only cybersecurity company recognized - a clear signal that our growth is not only strong, but differentiated and built for scale.”Emmanuel Durou ,Partner and DME TMT Leader commented,“Beyon Cyber's consistent performance in the Fast 50 - and its top ranking in the new Kiyadat category- firmly positions it as one of the Middle East's most strategically important tech firms.”Looking ahead, Beyon Cyber will remain focused on regional expansion, with particular emphasis on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, while accelerating innovation through Beyon Cyber Labs - its dedicated R&D hub for next-generation cyber defense technologies.

