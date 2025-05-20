Basketball: Al Rayyan Outclass Al Ahli To Reach Amir Cup Final

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Rayyan Club booked their place in the final of the 2024-2025 Amir Cup Basketball Championship after defeating Al Ahli in an exciting and decisive game yesterday at Al Gharafa Arena, in the third and decisive round of the semi-finals.

Al Rayyan won 106-73, following a balanced performance in which the team excelled throughout the four periods.

Both teams entered the match with ambitions of victory and not letting the opportunity to reach the final slip away. Al Rayyan imposed their dominance from the start, showcasing its offensive harmony and defensive solidity, ending the first period with a commanding score of 28-13, sending Al Ahli into an early warning.

In the second period, Al Rayyan's pace did not slow down, but rather increased in momentum, continuing to dominate and impose their control over the game. This was achieved through collective brilliance, especially from the back line, securing the period with a score of 30-16, ending the first half with a comfortable lead of 58-29.



While some thought Al Rayyan would easily win the match, Al Ahli's response in the third period was completely different. Al Ahli's“Dean” returned with a fighting spirit, led by Raeqwon Rogers, who shouldered the team's burden. They succeeded in winning the period with a score of 22-20, narrowing the gap and restoring some balance to the equation, but without seriously threatening the outcome.

In the fourth period, the decisive victory was only a matter of time. Al Rayyan regained their focus and reset their defensive and offensive rhythm, concluding the match with a balanced final period, which they won 28-22, confirming their superiority and securing a ticket to the coveted final with a total score of 106-73.

Al Rayyan's star, DeMarque D'Angelo Bost, was the standout performer of the match, scoring 31 points and leading his team brilliantly at crucial moments.

Meanwhile, Al Ahli's Ra'eqwon De'Shon Rogers shone with 27 points, but it wasn't enough to change the outcome.

The semi-final series between the two teams began with Al Rayyan prevailing in the first round (88-79), before Al Ahli responded in the second round (85-82), tying the scores.

The three teams entered the third round with nerves on edge, before Al Rayyan clinched the match.

On the other hand, defending champions Al Arabi deservedly secured their place in the final, defeating Al Wakrah in both semi-final rounds by sweeping scores of 104-75 and 111-84, confirming their full readiness to defend their title.

Fans are anticipating a heavyweight clash between Al Rayyan and Al Arabi in the final of the most prestigious tournament, which will be held at 6:30 PM next Thursday at Al Gharafa Arena.