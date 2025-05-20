Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump Suggests Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks to Be Held in Vatican

Trump Suggests Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks to Be Held in Vatican


2025-05-20 03:20:30
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the Vatican would be a "great" venue for ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at a White House event, Trump stated, "I think it'd be great to have it at the Vatican. Maybe it would have some extra significance."

He elaborated, "I think it would be maybe helpful. There's tremendous bitterness, anger, and I think maybe that could help some of that anger. So having it at the Vatican would be -- in Rome -- would be a very, I think it'd be a great idea."

Earlier on Monday, Trump held a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following the call, Trump expressed his belief that Putin is ready to end the war.

"I talked to him about it. I said: 'When are we going to end this Vladimir?'...I said: 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this bloodbath?' It's a bloodbath, and I do believe he wants to end it," Trump recounted.

Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump described him as a "strong person." He added, "Zelenskyy, strong guy, and he's not the easiest person to deal with, but I think that he wants to stop."

MENAFN20052025000045017169ID1109570171

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search