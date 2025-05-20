403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Suggests Russia-Ukraine Ceasefire Talks to Be Held in Vatican
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that the Vatican would be a "great" venue for ceasefire negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Speaking to reporters at a White House event, Trump stated, "I think it'd be great to have it at the Vatican. Maybe it would have some extra significance."
He elaborated, "I think it would be maybe helpful. There's tremendous bitterness, anger, and I think maybe that could help some of that anger. So having it at the Vatican would be -- in Rome -- would be a very, I think it'd be a great idea."
Earlier on Monday, Trump held a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following the call, Trump expressed his belief that Putin is ready to end the war.
"I talked to him about it. I said: 'When are we going to end this Vladimir?'...I said: 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this bloodbath?' It's a bloodbath, and I do believe he wants to end it," Trump recounted.
Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump described him as a "strong person." He added, "Zelenskyy, strong guy, and he's not the easiest person to deal with, but I think that he wants to stop."
He elaborated, "I think it would be maybe helpful. There's tremendous bitterness, anger, and I think maybe that could help some of that anger. So having it at the Vatican would be -- in Rome -- would be a very, I think it'd be a great idea."
Earlier on Monday, Trump held a two-hour phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Following the call, Trump expressed his belief that Putin is ready to end the war.
"I talked to him about it. I said: 'When are we going to end this Vladimir?'...I said: 'When are we going to end this bloodshed, this bloodbath?' It's a bloodbath, and I do believe he wants to end it," Trump recounted.
Regarding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump described him as a "strong person." He added, "Zelenskyy, strong guy, and he's not the easiest person to deal with, but I think that he wants to stop."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment