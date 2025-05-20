403
GIG Gulf Launches The UAE's First Home Insurance With Built-In Cyber Protection
From phishing scams and identity theft to online shopping fraud and ransomware, the new Cyber Comfort cover provides policyholders with a multi-layered defense against a range of cyber threats. Every family member of the household is included under the policy, and GIG Gulf provides direct access to a dedicated cyber resolution team available 24/7 to guide victims through recovery in case of a digital breach. This enhancement comes at a time when cybercrime is escalating globally, and the UAE is taking proactive measures to protect residents and businesses. As the digital economy grows, so do the risks. GIG Gulf's cyber cover ensures policyholders are protected at home and online – reinforcing the company's commitment to customer-centric innovation. Commenting on the launch, Franck Heimburger, Chief Personal Lines Officer at GIG Gulf, said:“Today, our homes are more connected than ever, and with that connectivity comes new risks. By embedding cyber protection into our home insurance, we're taking a bold step to meet the evolving needs of our customers. It's not just about insuring what's inside your home anymore – it's about securing the digital lives of the people who live in it.” The cyber cover is available on all new and renewing home insurance policies issued in the UAE from March 2025 onwards. GIG Gulf plans to roll out similar coverage across other regional markets and product lines, continuing to set the pace for innovation in the insurance industry. GIG Gulf continues to redefine what customers can expect from insurance – combining smart technology, practical protection, and human support to deliver peace of mind in an increasingly digital world. Explore GIG Gulf's enhanced home insurance today and take the first step toward protecting your digital world.
Reinforcing its leadership in digital-first insurance, GIG Gulf now offers cyber-fraud cover as a standard feature of its home insurance policies.
