Tawoos Group Announces Its Intention To Acquire NMC Oman
This acquisition is central to Tawoos Group's strategy to strengthen and expand the private healthcare sector in Oman, bolster services offered through premium healthcare facilities and further diversify their investment portfolio.
Samir J Fancy, Chairman, Tawoos Group, commented, 'The acquisition is much more than just securing assets; it is about ensuring continuity of care, upskilling and creating a strong local healthcare brand that benefits Oman. This is just the first step of a journey that will become a larger platform for private healthcare that is affordable yet best in class. This has been a classic case of the public sector working with private enterprises for the good of the Omani economy.'
Sameer Ul Haque, Chief Investment Officer, Tawoos, added, 'The acquisition of NMC Oman marks a strategic entry into a sector with strong fundamentals and national importance. With deep local insights, a long-term investment horizon and experience in managing regulated businesses, Tawoos is uniquely positioned to create durable value in Oman's healthcare sector.'
This transaction also aligns with the NMC Group's strategy to streamline its focus on its core multi-specialty healthcare services in the UAE, including the enhancement of existing facilities and strategic growth across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. In March 2025, the NMC Group opened a state-of-the-art paediatric medical centre in the densely populated Marina area of Dubai, with plans to open an additional three new facilities this year, including a new multi-specialty medical centre on the Palm Island in Dubai.
David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, stated: 'NMC has been proud to serve communities in Oman through our network of hospitals and medical facilities. At a time when we are strategically focusing on our core operations and planned investments in the UAE, we welcome the acquisition of NMC Oman by Tawoos, a leading, trusted, and well-established Omani business with a proven track record of fostering innovation and long-term growth-key drivers of high-quality healthcare delivery. We look forward to working closely with Tawoos in the coming months to ensure continuity of care for patients and a smooth transition of ownership.'
Tawoos is a family office established over 40 years ago and is among the premier business groups in Oman. The Group has a diversified portfolio of operating businesses in agriculture, power and telecommunications, energy, defense, hospitality and training sectors, and is continuously searching for investment opportunities in new sectors, including premium real estate development, global capital markets, and the private healthcare sector.
The seller engaged Deloitte & Touche (M.E) & Co. LLC as financial advisor and Dentons & Co Oman Branch as legal counsel with respect to the transaction.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Coinmarketcap Introduces CMC Launch, Elite Pre-TGE Project Launchpad, With Aster As Inaugural Project
- BC.GAME Unveils New Logo, Strengthens Crypto Integration In Igaming Ecosystem
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- STEPN And The Argentina Football Association Announces Their Latest NFT Drop
- B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development
- Edgen Launches AI Super App, Democratizing Institutional-Grade Crypto Market Intelligence
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment