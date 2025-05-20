Tawoos Group Announces Its Intention To Acquire NMC Oman

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)Tawoos Group ('Tawoos'), one of Oman's premier business groups, and NMC Healthcare Group ('NMC Group'), a leading integrated private healthcare provider group in the United Arab Emirates ('UAE'), announce that Tawoos has entered into a legally binding agreement to acquire NMC Healthcare LLC Oman and Elegant Medical Center Oman ('NMC Oman'). Founded in 2016, NMC Oman comprises two hospitals, and six clinics and aesthetics centres. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within the next two months. Following completion, NMC will provide transitional support services over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition and continued excellent patient care. The financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

This acquisition is central to Tawoos Group's strategy to strengthen and expand the private healthcare sector in Oman, bolster services offered through premium healthcare facilities and further diversify their investment portfolio.

Samir J Fancy, Chairman, Tawoos Group, commented, 'The acquisition is much more than just securing assets; it is about ensuring continuity of care, upskilling and creating a strong local healthcare brand that benefits Oman. This is just the first step of a journey that will become a larger platform for private healthcare that is affordable yet best in class. This has been a classic case of the public sector working with private enterprises for the good of the Omani economy.'

Sameer Ul Haque, Chief Investment Officer, Tawoos, added, 'The acquisition of NMC Oman marks a strategic entry into a sector with strong fundamentals and national importance. With deep local insights, a long-term investment horizon and experience in managing regulated businesses, Tawoos is uniquely positioned to create durable value in Oman's healthcare sector.'

This transaction also aligns with the NMC Group's strategy to streamline its focus on its core multi-specialty healthcare services in the UAE, including the enhancement of existing facilities and strategic growth across Dubai and the Northern Emirates. In March 2025, the NMC Group opened a state-of-the-art paediatric medical centre in the densely populated Marina area of Dubai, with plans to open an additional three new facilities this year, including a new multi-specialty medical centre on the Palm Island in Dubai.

David Hadley, CEO of NMC Healthcare, stated: 'NMC has been proud to serve communities in Oman through our network of hospitals and medical facilities. At a time when we are strategically focusing on our core operations and planned investments in the UAE, we welcome the acquisition of NMC Oman by Tawoos, a leading, trusted, and well-established Omani business with a proven track record of fostering innovation and long-term growth-key drivers of high-quality healthcare delivery. We look forward to working closely with Tawoos in the coming months to ensure continuity of care for patients and a smooth transition of ownership.'

Tawoos is a family office established over 40 years ago and is among the premier business groups in Oman. The Group has a diversified portfolio of operating businesses in agriculture, power and telecommunications, energy, defense, hospitality and training sectors, and is continuously searching for investment opportunities in new sectors, including premium real estate development, global capital markets, and the private healthcare sector.

The seller engaged Deloitte & Touche (M.E) & Co. LLC as financial advisor and Dentons & Co Oman Branch as legal counsel with respect to the transaction.